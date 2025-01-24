News Today

[News Today] ARSON ATTEMPT BY COURT RIOTER

입력 2025.01.24 (16:51) 수정 2025.01.24 (16:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
During the Seoul Western District Court riot, a man was quickly arrested for breaking into the building. He's suspected of trying to start a fire inside. In related news, a YouTuber who stormed the warrant review office has been detained.

[REPORT]
Two people hold a conversation in front of a broken window.

The man in black has a yellow bottle in his pocket.

Is that gasoline?

The man in gray receives the yellow bottle, walks to the broken window of the courthouse and appears to sprinkle something inside.

The man in black approaches the window, tosses ignited paper through it and leaves the scene.

He was arrested on the day of the court riot for allegedly trespassing the courthouse. Police now plan to investigate him for attempting to set the courthouse on fire.

Detention procedures for suspected court rioters are also being carried out one after another.

A YouTuber surnamed Lee, who is also known to be a special missionary from Sarang Jeil Church, has been detained.

Lee / Sarang Jeil Church missionary
(How did you find the judge's room?) ….
(Did Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon give you any instructions?) ….

When protesters stormed the Seoul Western District Court, Lee entered the room of the judge who issued a detention warrant for the president.

Sarang Jeil Church denied it gave the man any specific instruction, but the controversy will likely continue.

Lee Ho-young / Acting commissioner, Nat'l Police Agency
It's a grave violation that challenges the rule of law. We will strictly investigate the case.

Police will transfer 58 detained court rioters to prosecutors by Friday.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] ARSON ATTEMPT BY COURT RIOTER
    • 입력 2025-01-24 16:51:09
    • 수정2025-01-24 16:52:15
    News Today

[LEAD]
During the Seoul Western District Court riot, a man was quickly arrested for breaking into the building. He's suspected of trying to start a fire inside. In related news, a YouTuber who stormed the warrant review office has been detained.

[REPORT]
Two people hold a conversation in front of a broken window.

The man in black has a yellow bottle in his pocket.

Is that gasoline?

The man in gray receives the yellow bottle, walks to the broken window of the courthouse and appears to sprinkle something inside.

The man in black approaches the window, tosses ignited paper through it and leaves the scene.

He was arrested on the day of the court riot for allegedly trespassing the courthouse. Police now plan to investigate him for attempting to set the courthouse on fire.

Detention procedures for suspected court rioters are also being carried out one after another.

A YouTuber surnamed Lee, who is also known to be a special missionary from Sarang Jeil Church, has been detained.

Lee / Sarang Jeil Church missionary
(How did you find the judge's room?) ….
(Did Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon give you any instructions?) ….

When protesters stormed the Seoul Western District Court, Lee entered the room of the judge who issued a detention warrant for the president.

Sarang Jeil Church denied it gave the man any specific instruction, but the controversy will likely continue.

Lee Ho-young / Acting commissioner, Nat'l Police Agency
It's a grave violation that challenges the rule of law. We will strictly investigate the case.

Police will transfer 58 detained court rioters to prosecutors by Friday.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘체포영장 저지 주도’ 경호처 김성훈·이광우 영장 <br>신청

‘체포영장 저지 주도’ 경호처 김성훈·이광우 영장 신청
검찰, 윤 대통령 구속 연장 신청<br>…다음달 6일까지

검찰, 윤 대통령 구속 연장 신청…다음달 6일까지
트럼프 “김정은은 똑똑한 사람<br>…다시 연락해 보겠다”

트럼프 “김정은은 똑똑한 사람…다시 연락해 보겠다”
검찰, 국방부 조사본부 이틀째 압수수색…주요인사 체포조 운영 혐의

검찰, 국방부 조사본부 이틀째 압수수색…주요인사 체포조 운영 혐의
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.