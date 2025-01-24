[News Today] ARSON ATTEMPT BY COURT RIOTER

[LEAD]

During the Seoul Western District Court riot, a man was quickly arrested for breaking into the building. He's suspected of trying to start a fire inside. In related news, a YouTuber who stormed the warrant review office has been detained.



[REPORT]

Two people hold a conversation in front of a broken window.



The man in black has a yellow bottle in his pocket.



Is that gasoline?



The man in gray receives the yellow bottle, walks to the broken window of the courthouse and appears to sprinkle something inside.



The man in black approaches the window, tosses ignited paper through it and leaves the scene.



He was arrested on the day of the court riot for allegedly trespassing the courthouse. Police now plan to investigate him for attempting to set the courthouse on fire.



Detention procedures for suspected court rioters are also being carried out one after another.



A YouTuber surnamed Lee, who is also known to be a special missionary from Sarang Jeil Church, has been detained.



Lee / Sarang Jeil Church missionary

(How did you find the judge's room?) ….

(Did Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon give you any instructions?) ….



When protesters stormed the Seoul Western District Court, Lee entered the room of the judge who issued a detention warrant for the president.



Sarang Jeil Church denied it gave the man any specific instruction, but the controversy will likely continue.



Lee Ho-young / Acting commissioner, Nat'l Police Agency

It's a grave violation that challenges the rule of law. We will strictly investigate the case.



Police will transfer 58 detained court rioters to prosecutors by Friday.