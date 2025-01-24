News Today

[News Today] TELEGRAM AIDS CRIME RING ARREST

[LEAD]
Police have arrested a group accused of creating and distributing sexual exploitation materials via Telegram. With over 230 victims identified, this case marks a significant breakthrough. For the first time, Telegram cooperated with the investigation, enabling the capture of the group's mastermind.

[REPORT]
A man is arrested inside an elevator.

He whom we will refer to as 'A' is the leader of a criminal ring engaged in sexual exploitation the police have been tracking down for over a year.

You are charged with producing and distributing sexually exploitative materials.

Since 2020, 'A' approached people such as men who had keen interest in deepfake sex crimes.

He got a hold of their personal information through Telegram and lured them to become members of his criminal ring by using threats to divulge their information.

He set up a so-called vigilante pyramid group and called himself the pastor.

The group's command structure was divided into four tiers of hierarchy and members who committed a crime such as producing sexually exploitative materials would climb up the rank.

These victims had to report to 'A' on an hourly basis and frequently write self-reflective letters.

If they didn't comply, they were forced to take on punitive exploitative acts such as self-harm or taking naked photos.

Suspect 'A' is also accused of sexually assaulting ten teenagers.

Crimes of the vigilante group continued for four years up until this month.

The victims number 234, 64% of whom are women.

159 of the total were teenagers.

Suspect 'A' was confident he wouldn't get caught by only using Telegram,but the police, with cooperation from the messenger service, was able to apprehend him.

It's the first time Telegram has provided criminal data to Korean law enforcement.

Oh Gyu-sik / Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency
In a meeting with us, Telegram promised to abide by S. Korean law and policy and actively cooperate with investigation.

Police have rounded up 54 individuals and arrested two including the crime ring leader, suspect 'A.'

