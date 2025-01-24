[News Today] TELEGRAM AIDS CRIME RING ARREST
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Police have arrested a group accused of creating and distributing sexual exploitation materials via Telegram. With over 230 victims identified, this case marks a significant breakthrough. For the first time, Telegram cooperated with the investigation, enabling the capture of the group's mastermind.
[REPORT]
A man is arrested inside an elevator.
He whom we will refer to as 'A' is the leader of a criminal ring engaged in sexual exploitation the police have been tracking down for over a year.
You are charged with producing and distributing sexually exploitative materials.
Since 2020, 'A' approached people such as men who had keen interest in deepfake sex crimes.
He got a hold of their personal information through Telegram and lured them to become members of his criminal ring by using threats to divulge their information.
He set up a so-called vigilante pyramid group and called himself the pastor.
The group's command structure was divided into four tiers of hierarchy and members who committed a crime such as producing sexually exploitative materials would climb up the rank.
These victims had to report to 'A' on an hourly basis and frequently write self-reflective letters.
If they didn't comply, they were forced to take on punitive exploitative acts such as self-harm or taking naked photos.
Suspect 'A' is also accused of sexually assaulting ten teenagers.
Crimes of the vigilante group continued for four years up until this month.
The victims number 234, 64% of whom are women.
159 of the total were teenagers.
Suspect 'A' was confident he wouldn't get caught by only using Telegram,but the police, with cooperation from the messenger service, was able to apprehend him.
It's the first time Telegram has provided criminal data to Korean law enforcement.
Oh Gyu-sik / Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency
In a meeting with us, Telegram promised to abide by S. Korean law and policy and actively cooperate with investigation.
Police have rounded up 54 individuals and arrested two including the crime ring leader, suspect 'A.'
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] TELEGRAM AIDS CRIME RING ARREST
-
- 입력 2025-01-24 16:52:31
- 수정2025-01-24 16:53:13
[LEAD]
Police have arrested a group accused of creating and distributing sexual exploitation materials via Telegram. With over 230 victims identified, this case marks a significant breakthrough. For the first time, Telegram cooperated with the investigation, enabling the capture of the group's mastermind.
[REPORT]
A man is arrested inside an elevator.
He whom we will refer to as 'A' is the leader of a criminal ring engaged in sexual exploitation the police have been tracking down for over a year.
You are charged with producing and distributing sexually exploitative materials.
Since 2020, 'A' approached people such as men who had keen interest in deepfake sex crimes.
He got a hold of their personal information through Telegram and lured them to become members of his criminal ring by using threats to divulge their information.
He set up a so-called vigilante pyramid group and called himself the pastor.
The group's command structure was divided into four tiers of hierarchy and members who committed a crime such as producing sexually exploitative materials would climb up the rank.
These victims had to report to 'A' on an hourly basis and frequently write self-reflective letters.
If they didn't comply, they were forced to take on punitive exploitative acts such as self-harm or taking naked photos.
Suspect 'A' is also accused of sexually assaulting ten teenagers.
Crimes of the vigilante group continued for four years up until this month.
The victims number 234, 64% of whom are women.
159 of the total were teenagers.
Suspect 'A' was confident he wouldn't get caught by only using Telegram,but the police, with cooperation from the messenger service, was able to apprehend him.
It's the first time Telegram has provided criminal data to Korean law enforcement.
Oh Gyu-sik / Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency
In a meeting with us, Telegram promised to abide by S. Korean law and policy and actively cooperate with investigation.
Police have rounded up 54 individuals and arrested two including the crime ring leader, suspect 'A.'
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.