[News Today] GALAXY S25 BOAST USER-FRIENDLY AI

입력 2025-01-24 16:52:46 수정 2025-01-24 16:54:23





[LEAD]

Samsung Electronics just launched the Galaxy S25. The new smartphone boosts AI performance without raising the price, a bold move by Samsung. This comes as SK Hynix has overtaken Samsung in the semiconductor market, reflecting the challenges Samsung faces in maintaining its market position.



[REPORT]

"The easiest and most intuitive artificial intelligence" -- that's the signature feature of Samsung's new smartphone, the Galaxy S25.



When a user presses the AI button, the device performs multiple functions at once after a single spoken command.



Park Kyung-jun / KBS reporter

Find Tottenham's five scheduled games and mark them on my calendar.



Okay. You want to generate five events on your calendar.



This smartphone can also sort out sounds in a video and adjust its volume or mute it completely.



Equipped with Qualcomm's latest chipset, which is 20% more expensive than Samsung's own chips, the Galaxy S25 boasts enhanced features.



But its price is not much different from its prior model.



Samsung came up with this measure to protect its leading market share from its formidable rivals like Apple, which is catching up fast.



Kim Han-yong / Incheon resident

As a college student, I can't afford expensive mobile phones. But this phone has a competitive price advantage.



Samsung has forgone its previous strategy of using its own low-cost chips in less sophisticated phone models to secure profits.



In other words, Samsung is willing to take immediate hits both on its mobile phones and chips, which have become inseparable.



In contrast, SK Hynix, which is leading the market of high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips for AI by using a high-end strategy, posted record-high sales revenue and operating profit last year.



Moreover, its operating profit is well on its track to surpassing Samsung's entire revenue.



SK Hynix seized the opportunity amid Samsung's stagnation as the general-purpose DRAM chip market is now fully saturated.



SK Hynix plans to maximize HBM production this year and is confident that its sales revenue will more than double from last year.