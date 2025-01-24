News Today

[News Today] GAS POISONING RISKS IN CAMPING

[LEAD]
Winter travel often means romantic outdoor camping. But using heating devices in enclosed spaces like tents or vehicles can be dangerous. We've conducted an experiment to see just how risky carbon monoxide exposure can be in these situations.

[REPORT]
Rescue workers and police officers move a patient in a stretcher to an ambulance.

Can you hear me? Please respond!

A married couple was found unresponsive in their camping vehicle where they used a heating device to keep it warm.

A father and son were found dead in a tent while camping.

All these incidents presumably occurred due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

So how dangerous is carbon monoxide leak in a sealed space?

A portable gas heating device is placed in a tent for 2-3 persons and closed tightly.

The carbon monoxide concentration level soars quickly and in just 15 minutes reaches 1,600ppm.

That's high enough to kill an adult within two hours.

In an experiment using an uncertified heating mat that uses water and gas, carbon monoxide level surpasses 1,600ppm in less than ten minutes.

In camping vans, it takes two hours to reach that level when gas heaters are used, and just 40 minutes when heating mats are used.

Kim Hun-bae / Korea Gas Safety Corporation
Carbon monoxide reacts more easily with human hemoglobin compared to oxygen, resulting in poisoning.

In just three years (2021-2023), some 150 gas poisoning cases occurred during camping, resulting in 27 deaths.

To avoid such accidents, campers are advised to use sleeping bags in sealed spaces and follow safety precautions when using gas products.

Ventilating frequently and using carbon monoxide alarms is also recommended.

