News 9

Lunar New Year traffic surge

입력 2025.01.24 (22:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

The Lunar New Year holiday has effectively begun.

Since this afternoon, many vehicles have been heading home on the highways.

Let's go to the Seoul tollgate.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo, it's 9 PM now, is there still congestion?

[Report]

Yes, as you can see behind me, vehicles are lined up at the Seoul tollgate.

Yes, as you can see behind me, vehicles going through the Seoul Tollgate are lined up. The combination of Friday evening commuters and travelers heading home has caused more congestion on the roads.

It was expected that around 460,000 vehicles would be heading to the provinces, and about 450,000 vehicles would be heading towards Seoul today (1.24), the day before the holiday.

In particular, around three hours ago, there was a severe traffic jam due to a collision of four buses near the Jukjeon Rest Area on the Gyeongbu Expressway, causing significant delays towards Seoul.

Although the homecoming traffic has started today, it hasn't been too severe, and the Korea Expressway Corporation predicts that the congestion towards Seoul on major highways will ease around 10 to 11 PM.

Now, let's take a look at the current traffic situation at key points using closed-circuit footage.

First, near the Geumgok Bridge on the Gyeongbu Line.

The roads in both directions between Seoul and Busan are completely blocked, and vehicles are moving slowly.

Next, near the Iljik Junction on the West Coast Line.

Vehicles heading towards Seoul on the right are unable to gain speed.

Tomorrow (1.25), about 5.05 million vehicles are expected to travel nationwide.

The expressway corporation predicts that congestion towards hometowns will start early in the morning.

It is expected to be most congested around noon, and the congestion will continue into the evening.

Since the traffic situation can change continuously, it is advisable to check real-time information through highway traffic information apps or the 'Road Plus' website before departure.

This has been KBS News' Lee Yoon-woo reporting from the Seoul tollgate.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lunar New Year traffic surge
    • 입력 2025-01-24 22:46:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

The Lunar New Year holiday has effectively begun.

Since this afternoon, many vehicles have been heading home on the highways.

Let's go to the Seoul tollgate.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo, it's 9 PM now, is there still congestion?

[Report]

Yes, as you can see behind me, vehicles are lined up at the Seoul tollgate.

Yes, as you can see behind me, vehicles going through the Seoul Tollgate are lined up. The combination of Friday evening commuters and travelers heading home has caused more congestion on the roads.

It was expected that around 460,000 vehicles would be heading to the provinces, and about 450,000 vehicles would be heading towards Seoul today (1.24), the day before the holiday.

In particular, around three hours ago, there was a severe traffic jam due to a collision of four buses near the Jukjeon Rest Area on the Gyeongbu Expressway, causing significant delays towards Seoul.

Although the homecoming traffic has started today, it hasn't been too severe, and the Korea Expressway Corporation predicts that the congestion towards Seoul on major highways will ease around 10 to 11 PM.

Now, let's take a look at the current traffic situation at key points using closed-circuit footage.

First, near the Geumgok Bridge on the Gyeongbu Line.

The roads in both directions between Seoul and Busan are completely blocked, and vehicles are moving slowly.

Next, near the Iljik Junction on the West Coast Line.

Vehicles heading towards Seoul on the right are unable to gain speed.

Tomorrow (1.25), about 5.05 million vehicles are expected to travel nationwide.

The expressway corporation predicts that congestion towards hometowns will start early in the morning.

It is expected to be most congested around noon, and the congestion will continue into the evening.

Since the traffic situation can change continuously, it is advisable to check real-time information through highway traffic information apps or the 'Road Plus' website before departure.

This has been KBS News' Lee Yoon-woo reporting from the Seoul tollgate.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

법원, 윤 대통령 구속 연장 신청 ‘불허’

법원, 윤 대통령 구속 연장 신청 ‘불허’
여 “이재명, 정책·노선 갈아엎어”…야 “경제 망친 주범, 반성부터”

여 “이재명, 정책·노선 갈아엎어”…야 “경제 망친 주범, 반성부터”
분주해진 여야 잠룡들…<br>‘탄핵심판·이 대표 재판’ 변수

분주해진 여야 잠룡들…‘탄핵심판·이 대표 재판’ 변수
김정은에 잇단 손짓 왜…<br>북, 대미 메시지는 ‘아직’

김정은에 잇단 손짓 왜…북, 대미 메시지는 ‘아직’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.