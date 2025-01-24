Lunar New Year traffic surge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



The Lunar New Year holiday has effectively begun.



Since this afternoon, many vehicles have been heading home on the highways.



Let's go to the Seoul tollgate.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo, it's 9 PM now, is there still congestion?



[Report]



Yes, as you can see behind me, vehicles are lined up at the Seoul tollgate.



Yes, as you can see behind me, vehicles going through the Seoul Tollgate are lined up. The combination of Friday evening commuters and travelers heading home has caused more congestion on the roads.



It was expected that around 460,000 vehicles would be heading to the provinces, and about 450,000 vehicles would be heading towards Seoul today (1.24), the day before the holiday.



In particular, around three hours ago, there was a severe traffic jam due to a collision of four buses near the Jukjeon Rest Area on the Gyeongbu Expressway, causing significant delays towards Seoul.



Although the homecoming traffic has started today, it hasn't been too severe, and the Korea Expressway Corporation predicts that the congestion towards Seoul on major highways will ease around 10 to 11 PM.



Now, let's take a look at the current traffic situation at key points using closed-circuit footage.



First, near the Geumgok Bridge on the Gyeongbu Line.



The roads in both directions between Seoul and Busan are completely blocked, and vehicles are moving slowly.



Next, near the Iljik Junction on the West Coast Line.



Vehicles heading towards Seoul on the right are unable to gain speed.



Tomorrow (1.25), about 5.05 million vehicles are expected to travel nationwide.



The expressway corporation predicts that congestion towards hometowns will start early in the morning.



It is expected to be most congested around noon, and the congestion will continue into the evening.



Since the traffic situation can change continuously, it is advisable to check real-time information through highway traffic information apps or the 'Road Plus' website before departure.



This has been KBS News' Lee Yoon-woo reporting from the Seoul tollgate.



