Yoon and Kim at impeachment trial

입력 2025.01.25 (01:15)

[Anchor]

Yesterday (1.23), President Yoon directly asked former Minister Kim Yong-hyun several questions and received answers.

What was impressive was that when President Yoon explained the content and asked if he remembered, former Minister Kim repeatedly responded that he did remember.

This part is reported by reporter Jeong Sae-bae.

[Report]

About 40 days after the emergency martial law situation, President Yoon Suk Yeol and former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun faced each other as the defendant and witness in the impeachment trial.

They had different claims regarding the responsibility for drafting the proclamation so far, but former Minister Kim continued to provide testimony supporting President Yoon's claims in the trial.

[President Yoon: "I said, 'It's not executable, but let's just leave it as it is.' and I did. Do you remember that?"]

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense: "It seems that the meaning was conveyed in that way since you merely glanced over it without examining it closely."]

In this way, when President Yoon explained specific matters in detail and then asked, 'Do you remember?', former Minister Kim repeatedly answered that he did remember.

[President Yoon: "I asked why you put this resident thing here, and you said, 'I just left it for the sake of warning.' So I also smiled and just left it. Do you remember that situation? (Yes, I remember. I remember now that you mention it.)"]

President Yoon also sought confirmation from former Minister Kim that he had advised against deploying the martial law troops to the Democratic Party's headquarters and the polling agency Flower Research during the emergency martial law.

[President Yoon & Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun: "(Did you hear that I ruled out Flower Research?) Later. (You shouldn't send them to Flower Research and here.) Yes. I heard that you instructed that later."]

President Yoon and former Minister Kim continued their questions and answers, occasionally showing smiles.

However, they hardly answered questions from the National Assembly's impeachment legal team.

KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

