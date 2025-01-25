Trump plans to contact Kim Jong-un

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to attempt normal diplomatic relations with North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un again.



He mentioned that he would reach out to Chairman Kim, praising him as a smart person.



First, we have a report from reporter Hong Jin-ah.



[Report]



During his first media interview after taking office, President Trump suddenly brought up North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong-un.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "I'll give you an example, Kim Jong-un. When I came in, I met with Obama, right there, we sat and we talked. I said what's the biggest threat? North Korea."]



He boasts that he successfully dealt with the threat from North Korea during his first term.



He then compared North Korea with Iran, stating that negotiations with Iran, which has strong religious fervor, are difficult, while adding that Kim Jong-un is smart.



This implies that he believes negotiations with North Korea are worth pursuing.



When asked if he would contact Kim Jong-un, he answered without hesitation that he would.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "He is not a religious zealot. He happens to be a smart guy. Kim Jong-un is a smart guy. (Will you reach out to him again?) I will. He liked me."]



While President Trump has often described his relationship with Chairman Kim positively, this is the first time he has clearly stated his intention to attempt normal diplomacy again.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Video call with U.S. troops in South Korea on Jan. 20: "How is Kim Jong-un doing? Although I developed a pretty good relationship with him, but he is a tough cookie."]



The key is whether Chairman Kim will respond.



Moreoever, if dialogue between the North Korean and U.S. leaders actually takes place, it is important whether President Trump will maintain the principles of North Korean denuclearization as he did during his first term.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



