Trump's tariff threat at Davos

[Anchor]

U.S. President Trump reiterated his intention to impose tariffs on countries around the world at his first international stage since taking office.

He stated that if products are not made in the U.S., tariffs will have to be paid.

He also announced plans to encourage a global reduction in oil prices and interest rates.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump made a series of belligerent statements directed at the globe at the World Economic Forum, his first international stage.

First, he emphasized his intention to impose tariffs to revitalize the U.S. economy and create jobs.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff."]

He also stated that he would lower the corporate tax rate to 15%, but this reduced rate would only apply to products made in the U.S.

The aim is to attract investment through lower corporate taxes.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "My message to every business in the world is very simple. Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on Earth."]

He requested oil-producing countries to lower oil prices.

The logic is that lowering oil prices will hit Russia, which will then lead to the end of the war in Ukraine.

Following Trump's remarks, international oil prices fell by more than 1%.

President Trump also stated that he would demand immediate interest rate cuts, claiming that countries around the world should follow the U.S. in lowering rates.

This is also a call for the U.S. to lower its rates first.

Next week, the first Federal Reserve interest rate decision meeting will be held since the Trump administration began.

While there is a high possibility of keeping rates unchanged, the market is paying attention to how Trump's continued pressure on the Fed will impact its decisions.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

