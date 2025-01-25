News 9

Flu, norovirus spread during holiday

[Anchor]

As the long holiday begins amid a medical gap with the flu and norovirus spreading, it can be particularly tough if you fall ill during this time.

It's advisable to take preventive measures and check in advance which hospitals and pharmacies will be open during the holiday, as this could be helpful.

Reporter Park Min-kyung has more.

[Report]

Just before the holiday, the attendance rate of major hospital residents is at 8.7%.

With residents not returning, the medical field is in an emergency situation.

[Lee Hyung-min/President of the Korean Society of Emergency Medicine: "Since last month, there has been a surge in patients with infectious disease fevers, leading to an increase in patients moving between various hospitals."]

Although the government has announced emergency medical measures, the so-called 'emergency room merry-go-round' may occur again.

The flu outbreak is still ongoing.

Pediatric clinics are bustling with patients and guardians waiting for their turn from early morning.

[Park So-young/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "A cough, runny nose, and a persistent fever... The baby continues to cough after having the flu."]

The number of suspected flu patients was 57.7 per 1,000 people last week, showing a decrease for two consecutive weeks, but it is still significantly higher than the epidemic threshold.

Norovirus is also rapidly increasing, particularly among infants and toddlers.

Last week, there were 388 patients, nearly tripling in five weeks.

With 34 million people traveling and numerous gatherings during the holiday period, it is especially easy to contract infectious diseases.

It is advisable to wear masks on buses or trains and for the elderly and those with weakened immune systems to avoid crowded places.

To prevent norovirus, frequent handwashing and thoroughly cooking food are essential.

[Hong Jeong-ik/Director of Infectious Disease Policy at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency: "Wearing a mask in enclosed and crowded spaces is the safest. During travel, please adhere to basic hygiene rules such as handwashing, drinking clean water, and eating cooked food."]

During this holiday, an average of about 16,800 hospitals and clinics will be open.

You can check specific information through the emergency medical portal and the Ministry of Health and Welfare call center 129.

This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.

