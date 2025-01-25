DP leader alters party direction

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung faced criticism from the People Power Party for promoting a pro-business, pragmatic approach during his New Year press conference yesterday (1.23), with accusations of habitual flip-flopping.



The Democratic Party countered that those who have ruined the country are only attacking without any reflection.



This is Lee Ye-rin reporting.



[Report]



In his New Year press conference, Lee Jae-myung emphasized growth and pragmatism.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Pragmatism that transcends ideology and factions is the driving force for overcoming crises and achieving growth."]



As he hinted at a shift towards a pro-business stance and a review of basic income proposal, the People Power Party launched a unified criticism.



They described it as "habitual flip-flopping" and "political schizophrenia."



[Lee Yang-soo/People Power Party Secretary General: "I cannot hide my shock at Lee Jae-myung's attempt to package his inconsistent and unprincipled flip-flopping as pragmatism."]



They urged him to stop acting pro-business while passing laws that tighten regulations on companies, such as the Yellow Envelope Act, and to cooperate on livelihood bills like the semiconductor special law and withdraw bad laws like the local currency law.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "After being obsessed with attacking businesses, he now claims to support them. It's as horrifying and bizarre as a stalker confessing love."]



The Democratic Party immediately rebutted.



They accused the People Power Party of attacking politically without any reflection, despite being the ones who have ruined the country.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "I hope they seriously consider how to improve people's livelihoods, as well as how to revive and restore the growth of South Korea, which is increasingly sinking into the swamp of low growth."]



They also criticized that Kwon Seong-dong for pressuring the Bank of Korea governor, who had expressed the need for a supplementary budget, and repeatedly urged the preparation of a supplementary budget to stimulate the economy.



Lee Ye-rin, KBS News.



