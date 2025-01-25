News 9

Harmful substances in cheap Hanbok

[Anchor]

Many parents want to dress their children in hanbok during the holidays, but hesitate to buy expensive clothes that will quickly become too small.

In such cases, they look for places where they can buy them cheaply, like Chinese online shopping malls.

However, harmful substances have been detected in some of the hanbok sold this way.

Go Ah-reum reports.

[Report]

Kim Soo-bin, who raises an elementary school child, frequently uses overseas online shopping malls.

She mainly purchases items that won't be used for long, such as toys and children's clothes.

[Kim Soo-bin & Kim Si-hoon: "It's cheap, so I think it's easy to buy since it's comfortable to wear for a season. I feel like the people selling in the country also buys them from abroad so I wonder if there's a quality difference."]

Children's hanbok, which are worn a few times during holidays or events, are also a regular item for overseas direct purchases.

When searching for 'children's hanbok' on a Chinese online platform, it advertises them for under 20,000 won with even free shipping.

However, harmful substances have been detected in some Chinese-made hanbok sold on this shopping mall.

In a girl's hanbok top, formaldehyde was found at more than four times the standard level.

This is a carcinogen that causes sick building syndrome.

The fabric that comes into contact with the body showed a pH level exceeding the standard, resulting in a determination of unsuitability for sale.

[Kim Myung-sun/Director of Fair Economy Division, Seoul City: "Since pH components were detected in the lining and the fabric of the jeogori, it can cause contact dermatitis or allergies in young children."]

Lead, which affects reproductive function and brain development, was found in hairbands, and skin irritation-causing substances were confirmed in accessory dyes.

Out of 13 items tested, 9 did not meet domestic safety standards.

Seoul City plans to disclose the products deemed unsuitable and request a sales halt from the respective online platform.

This is KBS News Go Ah-reum.

