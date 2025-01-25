Holiday ER measures prepared

동영상 고정 취소

Acting President Choi Sang-mok checked the emergency medical measures during the Lunar New Year holiday amid a medical gap situation and urged that emergency rooms be reserved for critically ill patients.



He is also contemplating whether to exercise his veto power again regarding the special investigation law on insurrection right after the holiday.



More now from our reporter Shin Ji-hye.



[Report]



A pediatric specialty hospital that provides daily care even during the Lunar New Year holiday.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok stated that he will not forget the dedication of the medical staff and will spare no support for policies.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "I sincerely thank you on behalf of the government for reducing the burden in various situations recently."]



However, the difficulties in the medical field continue due to prolonged conflicts between the government and medical professionals.



Acting President Choi emphasized that the government will focus its capabilities on maintaining the emergency medical system during this holiday period.



First, dedicated personnel will be assigned to 413 emergency medical institutions, and the emergency medical situation during the holiday will be monitored 24 hours a day.



Collaboration among fire services, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and medical institutions will be established for the transport of high-risk pregnant women, newborns, and patients with cardiovascular diseases who require quick action.



[Choi Sang-mok/Acting President: "I once again ask that you find appropriate medical institutions according to the severity of patient's condition during this Lunar New Year holiday."]



During the holiday, Acting President Choi will also have to decide on whether to request a second review of the 'special investigation law on insurrection charges'.



This was processed again without agreement from both ruling and opposition parties, and since it allows for 'recognition-based investigation', the scope of the investigation is virtually unlimited, leading to predictions that a veto will be likely.



However, it is reported that the acting president is considering both the political burden of exercising the veto again and the fact that a significant portion of the ruling party's demands have been reflected in the bill.



The deadline is February 2, and the presidential office and the People Power Party have already suggested exercising the veto, while the Democratic Party is pressuring that if it is vetoed again, they will take "appropriate measures."



KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



