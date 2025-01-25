News 9

No response from N. Korea

입력 2025.01.25 (01:15)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump is reaching out to North Korea as soon as he took office, but North Korea has not yet shown any significant response.

The Supreme People's Assembly, which drew attention, also did not release any messages directed at the U.S.

Next, we have reporter Kim Gi-hwa.

[Report]

The reason President Trump has reiterated his willingness for North American dialogue earlier than expected seems to be primarily due to the increased threat from North Korea.

Compared to the first term of Trump, North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities have become more advanced, and its close ties with Russia pose a new international threat.

As such, there are interpretations that he may be seeking short-term results through a so-called 'small deal' to reduce some strategic weapons, such as ICBMs targeting the U.S. mainland, during his term.

Additionally, with North Korea providing weapons and military support to Russia, there is an analysis that dialogue with North Korea is necessary for a swift end to the Ukraine war.

[Du Jin-ho/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "Improving relations with North Korea, and at the same time with small deals, inducing the withdrawal of North Korean troop deployments could be efforts to help drive the end of the Ukraine war..."]

North Korea has not yet provided any significant response.

Chairman Kim Jong-un did not appear at the Supreme People's Assembly, and no messages directed at the U.S. were released.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "It has only been a few days since Trump's inauguration, and while some messages from him have emerged, issuing a position or message based solely on this could actually narrow North Korea's maneuvering space in the future..."]

Since Trump's election, North Korea has drawn a line, stating, "We have gone as far as we can with the U.S."

For the time being, it is expected that North Korea will observe Trump's 'words' and the new administration's direction of North Korea policy to formulate its response strategy.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • No response from N. Korea
    • 입력 2025-01-25 01:15:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump is reaching out to North Korea as soon as he took office, but North Korea has not yet shown any significant response.

The Supreme People's Assembly, which drew attention, also did not release any messages directed at the U.S.

Next, we have reporter Kim Gi-hwa.

[Report]

The reason President Trump has reiterated his willingness for North American dialogue earlier than expected seems to be primarily due to the increased threat from North Korea.

Compared to the first term of Trump, North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities have become more advanced, and its close ties with Russia pose a new international threat.

As such, there are interpretations that he may be seeking short-term results through a so-called 'small deal' to reduce some strategic weapons, such as ICBMs targeting the U.S. mainland, during his term.

Additionally, with North Korea providing weapons and military support to Russia, there is an analysis that dialogue with North Korea is necessary for a swift end to the Ukraine war.

[Du Jin-ho/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "Improving relations with North Korea, and at the same time with small deals, inducing the withdrawal of North Korean troop deployments could be efforts to help drive the end of the Ukraine war..."]

North Korea has not yet provided any significant response.

Chairman Kim Jong-un did not appear at the Supreme People's Assembly, and no messages directed at the U.S. were released.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "It has only been a few days since Trump's inauguration, and while some messages from him have emerged, issuing a position or message based solely on this could actually narrow North Korea's maneuvering space in the future..."]

Since Trump's election, North Korea has drawn a line, stating, "We have gone as far as we can with the U.S."

For the time being, it is expected that North Korea will observe Trump's 'words' and the new administration's direction of North Korea policy to formulate its response strategy.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.
김기화
김기화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 검찰, 윤 대통령 구속기간 연장 허가 재신청

[속보] 검찰, 윤 대통령 구속기간 연장 허가 재신청
법원, 윤 대통령 구속 연장 신청 ‘불허’

법원, 윤 대통령 구속 연장 신청 ‘불허’
여 “이재명, 정책·노선 갈아엎어”…야 “경제 망친 주범, 반성부터”

여 “이재명, 정책·노선 갈아엎어”…야 “경제 망친 주범, 반성부터”
분주해진 여야 잠룡들…<br>‘탄핵심판·이 대표 재판’ 변수

분주해진 여야 잠룡들…‘탄핵심판·이 대표 재판’ 변수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.