Concerns over U.S. tariffs on Mexico
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
President Trump's tariff pressure is now directed at neighboring countries, Canada and Mexico.
He announced that a 25% tariff will be imposed starting next month, which may seem like a distant issue, but it is already affecting our companies.
Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.
[Report]
The Kia factory in Mexico was completed in 2016.
It produces 250,000 vehicles annually, with more than half, 150,000, going to the United States.
POSCO manufactures steel products, while Samsung and LG produce home appliances at their local factories in Mexico.
For our companies, the proximity to the U.S. and cheap labor are attractive, but Trump has announced a 25% tariff.
[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Jan. 20, local time: "We are thinking in terms of 25% on Mexico and Canada. (When do you think you would enact?) I think February 1st."]
About 90 of our companies operating in Mexico are expected to face increased cost pressures if the tariffs are actually imposed.
Companies that have previously exported automobiles and parts from Mexico to the U.S. without tariffs are also worried.
They have been benefiting from tariff-free trade under the trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, but Trump wants to renegotiate it.
[Employee of a Korean company in Mexico/Voice Altered: "It's so sudden that our clients don't have enough time to come up with countermeasures, and the situation is quite chaotic. Honestly, how the performance for 2025 will turn out is very uncertain..."]
While the pace and method may be adjusted, the biggest concern is that the tariffs are too high compared to profits.
[Um Gi-woong/Lawyer in Mexico: "It's a burden for producers. For our Korean companies here in Mexico, the profit margins for home appliances and TVs are around 5% to 10%, so it will be very tough."]
Companies are considering options such as changing their export or production bases or adjusting prices.
KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Concerns over U.S. tariffs on Mexico
-
- 입력 2025-01-25 01:15:57
President Trump's tariff pressure is now directed at neighboring countries, Canada and Mexico.
He announced that a 25% tariff will be imposed starting next month, which may seem like a distant issue, but it is already affecting our companies.
Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the details.
[Report]
The Kia factory in Mexico was completed in 2016.
It produces 250,000 vehicles annually, with more than half, 150,000, going to the United States.
POSCO manufactures steel products, while Samsung and LG produce home appliances at their local factories in Mexico.
For our companies, the proximity to the U.S. and cheap labor are attractive, but Trump has announced a 25% tariff.
[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Jan. 20, local time: "We are thinking in terms of 25% on Mexico and Canada. (When do you think you would enact?) I think February 1st."]
About 90 of our companies operating in Mexico are expected to face increased cost pressures if the tariffs are actually imposed.
Companies that have previously exported automobiles and parts from Mexico to the U.S. without tariffs are also worried.
They have been benefiting from tariff-free trade under the trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, but Trump wants to renegotiate it.
[Employee of a Korean company in Mexico/Voice Altered: "It's so sudden that our clients don't have enough time to come up with countermeasures, and the situation is quite chaotic. Honestly, how the performance for 2025 will turn out is very uncertain..."]
While the pace and method may be adjusted, the biggest concern is that the tariffs are too high compared to profits.
[Um Gi-woong/Lawyer in Mexico: "It's a burden for producers. For our Korean companies here in Mexico, the profit margins for home appliances and TVs are around 5% to 10%, so it will be very tough."]
Companies are considering options such as changing their export or production bases or adjusting prices.
KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.
-
-
박경준 기자 kjpark@kbs.co.kr박경준 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.