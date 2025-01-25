News 9

Teenager attempted arson at court

[Anchor]

The police have applied for a detention warrant for a teenage male accused of attempting to set fire to the court during the riot at the Seoul Western District Court.

The police are also investigating the case in which Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon and lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun have been reported for charges related to the riot.

Our reporter Choi Hye-rim has more.

[Report]

["Is the oil coming out?"]

A man threw burning paper through the broken window during the riot at the Seoul Western District Court.

This could have led to a major disaster, since there were police, protesters, and even court staff inside the building.

The police have applied for a detention warrant for a teenager identified as A, who is suspected of attempted arson.

Charges of breaking and entering the court and obstructing the execution of special public duties have also been added.

So far, the number of suspects reported to the police due to the riot at the Seoul Western District Court has reached over 90.

In the meantime, lawyer Yoo Seung-soo, who is the legal representative of former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, has announced that he will represent these individuals.

The police have also begun investigations into those reported in connection with the riot.

First, the Security Investigation Division of the Seoul Metropolitan Police, which received the case against Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon for inciting rebellion, has formed a dedicated team and conducted interviews with the complainants.

[Jeon Kwang-hoon/Pastor of Sarangjeil Presbyterian Church: "What can we do at this time? The people must unite and exercise their right to resist."]

Lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party has also been reported by civic groups for charges including inciting rebellion.

Earlier, Yoon had sparked controversy by stating that suspects, who were arrested after intruding into a courthouse by climbing over the wall before a detention warrant was issued for President Yoon Suk Yeol, would be admonished and released without charge.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party lawmaker: "I received a response (from a senior police official) that after the investigation, everyone will be released. (Isn't that person the chief of Seoul Gangnam Police Station?) No. The next day, it escalated into a violent protest, and I absolutely oppose violence."]

The police plan to continue additional investigations, including reviewing CCTV footage from the Western District Court during the riot, even during the Lunar New Year holiday.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

