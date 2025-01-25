News 9

President, ex-defense minister clash

입력 2025.01.25 (01:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In yesterday's (1.23) impeachment trial, President Yoon stated that the martial law proclamation had many legal aspects that could have been addressed.

But he said they were left untouched due to the lack of feasibility.

This part differed from the statement made by former Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

It seems this will be a major point of contention moving forward.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.

[Report]

Regarding the content of Proclamation No. 1, which prohibits National Assembly activities, President Yoon acknowledged that there could be legal issues but said he left it as is.

He believed that there was no actual possibility of enforcement.

[Yoon Suk Yeol, President/Jan. 23/4th trial date: "There are indeed many legal issues to consider regarding the proclamation, but in any case, martial law is difficult to maintain for more than a day."]

Regarding the phrase 'punishment of medical personnel' in the proclamation, he said he laughed and just left it as is.

[Yoon Suk Yeol, President: "This medical personnel, I asked while laughing, 'Why did you include this?', and he said 'This is also in the aspect of warning, so I just left it.' So I also laughed and left it…"]

However, former Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who wrote the draft of the proclamation, had a different view.

He stated that it was appropriate to actually enforce the proclamation.

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense & Jang Soon-wook/Representative of the National Assembly: "The president may have said that, but the relevant minister did not think so. (So you intended to enforce it?) I believe that is the right thing to do."]

This reveals a stance that contradicts President Yoon's remarks.

[Lim Ji-bong/Professor, Sogang University Law School: "What is important is not the intention behind reviewing and approving the proclamation, but whether the content of the issued proclamation is unconstitutional."]

When asked if President Yoon did not raise any issues after confirming the part of the proclamation that prohibits National Assembly activities, Kim replied, "There was no special mention."

KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • President, ex-defense minister clash
    • 입력 2025-01-25 01:40:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

In yesterday's (1.23) impeachment trial, President Yoon stated that the martial law proclamation had many legal aspects that could have been addressed.

But he said they were left untouched due to the lack of feasibility.

This part differed from the statement made by former Minister Kim Yong-hyun.

It seems this will be a major point of contention moving forward.

Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.

[Report]

Regarding the content of Proclamation No. 1, which prohibits National Assembly activities, President Yoon acknowledged that there could be legal issues but said he left it as is.

He believed that there was no actual possibility of enforcement.

[Yoon Suk Yeol, President/Jan. 23/4th trial date: "There are indeed many legal issues to consider regarding the proclamation, but in any case, martial law is difficult to maintain for more than a day."]

Regarding the phrase 'punishment of medical personnel' in the proclamation, he said he laughed and just left it as is.

[Yoon Suk Yeol, President: "This medical personnel, I asked while laughing, 'Why did you include this?', and he said 'This is also in the aspect of warning, so I just left it.' So I also laughed and left it…"]

However, former Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who wrote the draft of the proclamation, had a different view.

He stated that it was appropriate to actually enforce the proclamation.

[Kim Yong-hyun/Former Minister of National Defense & Jang Soon-wook/Representative of the National Assembly: "The president may have said that, but the relevant minister did not think so. (So you intended to enforce it?) I believe that is the right thing to do."]

This reveals a stance that contradicts President Yoon's remarks.

[Lim Ji-bong/Professor, Sogang University Law School: "What is important is not the intention behind reviewing and approving the proclamation, but whether the content of the issued proclamation is unconstitutional."]

When asked if President Yoon did not raise any issues after confirming the part of the proclamation that prohibits National Assembly activities, Kim replied, "There was no special mention."

KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.
이호준
이호준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 검찰, 윤 대통령 구속기간 연장 허가 재신청

[속보] 검찰, 윤 대통령 구속기간 연장 허가 재신청
법원, 윤 대통령 구속 연장 신청 ‘불허’

법원, 윤 대통령 구속 연장 신청 ‘불허’
여 “이재명, 정책·노선 갈아엎어”…야 “경제 망친 주범, 반성부터”

여 “이재명, 정책·노선 갈아엎어”…야 “경제 망친 주범, 반성부터”
분주해진 여야 잠룡들…<br>‘탄핵심판·이 대표 재판’ 변수

분주해진 여야 잠룡들…‘탄핵심판·이 대표 재판’ 변수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.