Trump pressures Russia

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump is also making strong statements towards Russia.



As you saw earlier, his mention of lowering global oil prices was aimed at Russia.



It is analyzed as pressure for Russia to engage in peace negotiations regarding the end of the Ukraine war.



This is reporter Jo Bit-na from Berlin.



[Report]



Thanks to the rise in oil prices, Russia's oil export revenue last year reached its highest level since 2018.



President Trump appears to be targeting oil prices because he believes that if oil prices drop, it could impact President Putin's ability to fund the war.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "If the price came down, the Russian-Ukraine war would end immediately. Right now, the price is high enough that that war will continue."]



On his first day in office, President Trump criticized that President Putin is destroying Russia by not negotiating, and has also brought up tariffs and additional sanctions.



During the election, Trump opposed support for Ukraine and mocked President Zelensky, but since taking office, he has been pressuring Russia to come to the negotiating table for peace talks.



However, Russia seems relatively relaxed.



They believe the current situation is favorable and that they can endure longer.



In fact, they appear to be raising the threshold for negotiations.



[Dmitry Peskov/Kremlin Spokesperson: "We are closely monitoring all investigations and statements. We are waiting for signals. We have not received any signals yet."]



Russia has repeatedly stated that its goals are the permanent neutralization and demilitarization of Ukraine, and has expressed a negative stance on the deployment of peacekeeping forces currently being discussed in Europe.



This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!