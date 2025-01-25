News 9

Rising wage arrears issue in China

입력 2025.01.25 (01:40)

[Anchor]

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, is also approaching.

However, as the holiday nears, the issue of unpaid wages is coming to the forefront.

Workers who are anxious about not receiving their overdue wages are protesting and staging demonstrations, as they need to bring at least a small gift to their hometown.

Beijing correspondent Kim Min-jung reports.

[Report]

Workers are climbing onto cranes to stage high-altitude protests.

In some cases, group of people are occupying the rooftops of company buildings.

With the Lunar New Year holiday next week, workers are protesting because their wages are overdue and they need to visit their hometowns.

[Chinese unpaid wage worker: "We talked about this for over two weeks, but it was of no use. This is not the way to do things."]

In particular, the so-called 'migrant workers' who left their rural homes to support their families face difficulties not only for themselves but also for their families back home when they do not receive their wages.

[Chinese unpaid wage worker: "What I'm asking is, what will you do if it's not resolved by tomorrow again?"]

Although the authorities are intensifying crackdowns, the ongoing economic downturn in China is leading to an increase in unpaid wages.

Despite a culture where workers are reluctant to raise wage-related issues due to fears of dismissal and other disadvantages, reports and prosecutions of unpaid wages increased by over 4% compared to the previous year, and the number of arrested employers also rose by about 17%.

Even when workers manage to find jobs amid employment difficulties, they are facing low wages and even instances of not being paid, forcing Chinese workers to tighten their belts even further.

[Chinese delivery worker: "After eating and paying rent, I’m left with just a small amount."]

While the Chinese authorities are making every effort to boost domestic consumption, the reality for workers is becoming increasingly difficult as the holiday approaches.

When workers' wallets are light, the government's efforts to encourage consumption are unlikely to be effective.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

