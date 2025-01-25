Hyundai Capital's 14-game win streak
The men's professional volleyball team Hyundai Capital, led by Leo who dominated the net despite being hit in the face by an opponent's attack, achieved a complete victory over KEPCO and extended their winning streak to 14 games.
This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.
[Report]
Hyundai Capital's Leo neutralizes KEPCO's blocking wall with a powerful spike.
This time, he caught the opponent off guard with a relaxed attack, followed by a serve that sealed the first set victory like a clothesline.
Leo experienced a shocking moment when he was hit in the face by Lim Sung-jin's attack in the second set, but he got back up after the shock.
After blocking Gu Kyo-hyuk's attack with overwhelming height, he even performed a relaxed celebration.
In the third set, Heo Su-bong recorded consecutive lucky service aces, and Hyundai Capital achieved a complete victory with a score of 3 to 0, extending their winning streak to 14 games.
[Park Kyeong-min/Hyundai Capital: "It's the first time we've achieved 14 consecutive wins, and rather than setting a goal for the whole team to win a certain number of games, it seems that victory follows as we do our best in every game."]
Hyundai Capital, who have forgotten the taste of defeat, is challenging the men's division record of 18 consecutive wins set by themselves nine years ago.
This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
