Son scores 10+ goals for 9 seasons
Tottenham's Son Heung-min scored two goals against Germany's Hoffenheim in the Europa League Round 7, marking his ninth consecutive season with double-digit goals.
Reporter Park Jumi has the story.
[Report]
Tottenham Hotspur took the lead just three minutes into the first half.
James Madison finished well from a long pass at the halfway line.
And then, Son Heung-min dominated the match.
He scored an additional goal in the 22nd minute of the first half.
His shot from the left side of the penalty area deflected off a defender but was incredibly powerful.
With his signature "click" celebration, Son Heung-min confirmed his ninth goal of the season and transformed into the main character again after Hoffenheim scored.
This time, it was a goal that shook the opponent's psychology.
Showcasing his ability as a two-footed player, he scored a decisive goal with a fantastic dribble.
Ultimately, Tottenham won 3-2.
Coach Postecoglou praised Son Heung-min after a long time.
[Ange Postecoglou/Tottenham manager: "I think Sonny led from the front tonight with his football, but also with his general actions and most importantly, the goals."]
Local media, including BBC Sports, highlighted Son Heung-min's multi-goal performance and his achievement of double-digit goals for nine consecutive seasons.
Having felt the fans' disappointment due to recent poor performances, Son Heung-min expressed a desire for support from the fans rather than focusing on his joy from scoring.
[Son Heung-min/Tottenham: "Football is never individual. We need everyone that supporting and even things sometimes are not clicking, I think, from the kickoff until the last whistle."]
With the successful turnaround in atmosphere, Tottenham will challenge for consecutive wins against Leicester City this weekend.
KBS News, Park Jumi.
입력 2025-01-25 01:40:19
