SSG Landers 2nd team manager resigns

As reported by KBS yesterday, the professional baseball team SSG Landers has decided to withdraw its contract with the controversial second team manager Park Jeong-tae.



The SSG club stated that former manager Park expressed his intention to resign, saying, "I do not want to cause concern to the fans and the club," and they accepted his resignation.



SSG also issued an apology, stating, "We will make every effort to appoint a manager who meets the expectations of our fans."



Former manager Park was indicted in 2019 for drunk driving and obstructing bus operations, receiving a suspended sentence, during which it was revealed that he had previously committed drunk driving on two occasions.



Following the announcement of SSG's appointment, criticism intensified, and as there were indications that the KBO would not permit his registration, SSG decided to withdraw the contract.



