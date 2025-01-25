SSG Landers 2nd team manager resigns
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The SSG club stated that former manager Park expressed his intention to resign, saying, "I do not want to cause concern to the fans and the club," and they accepted his resignation.
SSG also issued an apology, stating, "We will make every effort to appoint a manager who meets the expectations of our fans."
Former manager Park was indicted in 2019 for drunk driving and obstructing bus operations, receiving a suspended sentence, during which it was revealed that he had previously committed drunk driving on two occasions.
Following the announcement of SSG's appointment, criticism intensified, and as there were indications that the KBO would not permit his registration, SSG decided to withdraw the contract.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- SSG Landers 2nd team manager resigns
-
- 입력 2025-01-25 02:31:03
The SSG club stated that former manager Park expressed his intention to resign, saying, "I do not want to cause concern to the fans and the club," and they accepted his resignation.
SSG also issued an apology, stating, "We will make every effort to appoint a manager who meets the expectations of our fans."
Former manager Park was indicted in 2019 for drunk driving and obstructing bus operations, receiving a suspended sentence, during which it was revealed that he had previously committed drunk driving on two occasions.
Following the announcement of SSG's appointment, criticism intensified, and as there were indications that the KBO would not permit his registration, SSG decided to withdraw the contract.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.