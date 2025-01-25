News 9

Winter Asian Games in 8 years

입력 2025.01.25 (02:31)

[Anchor]

This competition is being held for the first time in eight years, and our country aims to maintain its overall second place with the short track team led by Choi Min-jeong and Kim Gil-li at the Harbin Winter Asian Games.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

As this is a competition that has not been held for eight years due to the inability to find a host city, the faces of the athletes attending the opening ceremony were filled with enthusiasm.

To maintain the overall second place, the performance of the short track national team is crucial, and Choi Min-jeong, who became a star by winning two gold medals at the 2017 Sapporo Games, is now competing as a veteran.

[Choi Min-jeong/Short Track National Team: "I feel that my condition is good right now, and I want to achieve better results than at that time (Sapporo Games). Above all, I want to finish well without any injuries."]

With Choi Min-jeong in good form, the spirit of the national team is also improving as Kim Gil-lri won all events to claim five gold medals at the Torino 2025 Fisu World University Games.

The key is overcoming the home advantage of the host country, China.

Given the numerous controversies over judgments during the Beijing Winter Olympics, similar situations may arise again this time.

[Park Ji-won/Short Track National Team: "I will overcome it with my skills. I don't think that thinking deeply about that part will help me in the competition. I will overcome it with my skills as I have been doing."]

Also, figure skater Cha Jun-hwan, who gained momentum with a bronze medal at the Torino Universiade, is challenging for his first Asian Games medal in Harbin.

In speed skating, new star Kim Min-sun is preparing for a golden coronation, and the Harbin Winter Asian Games will kick off on the 7th of next month.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

