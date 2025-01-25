News 9

Court denies detention extension

입력 2025.01.25 (23:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the nine o'clock news on Saturday.

Today (Jan. 25), we open the news with the latest updates on President Yoon's investigation.

The prosecution requested the court to extend President Yoon's detention period, but the court did not accept it.

The court's judgment is that there is no reason for the prosecution to continue the investigation.

However, just four hours after the court's denial, the prosecution reapplied for an extension of the detention period.

The first report is by Hwang Jeong-ho.

[Report]

On the 23rd, after about a month of investigation, the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) handed the case of President Yoon back to the prosecution.

[Lee Jae-seung/Deputy Chief of CIO/Jan. 23: "We judged that it would be efficient for the prosecution, which has to decide on indictment, to compile the investigation materials gathered so far and conduct additional investigations on necessary matters to clarify the facts of the case..."]

The prosecution, having received the case, applied to the Seoul Central District Court to extend the detention period until the 6th of next month.

This was to buy time for direct questioning of President Yoon.

However, the court did not grant the extension of the detention period.

The judgment was that it was difficult to see that there is a significant reason for the prosecution to continue the investigation into a case that the CIO has investigated and requested indictment."

The court cited that the CIO Act does not explicitly define the existence or scope of the prosecution's supplementary investigation rights.

In particular, Article 26 of the CIO Act states, "After the investigation, the CIO shall hand over evidence and other materials to the prosecution for indictment, and the prosecutor who receives them shall promptly notify the CIO of the indictment decision," which the court interpreted as meaning that the prosecution should only decide on the indictment regarding the CIO's investigation.

In response, just four hours after the court's denial, the prosecution reapplied for an extension of the detention period.

This is KBS News Hwang Jeong-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Court denies detention extension
    • 입력 2025-01-25 23:19:36
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the nine o'clock news on Saturday.

Today (Jan. 25), we open the news with the latest updates on President Yoon's investigation.

The prosecution requested the court to extend President Yoon's detention period, but the court did not accept it.

The court's judgment is that there is no reason for the prosecution to continue the investigation.

However, just four hours after the court's denial, the prosecution reapplied for an extension of the detention period.

The first report is by Hwang Jeong-ho.

[Report]

On the 23rd, after about a month of investigation, the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) handed the case of President Yoon back to the prosecution.

[Lee Jae-seung/Deputy Chief of CIO/Jan. 23: "We judged that it would be efficient for the prosecution, which has to decide on indictment, to compile the investigation materials gathered so far and conduct additional investigations on necessary matters to clarify the facts of the case..."]

The prosecution, having received the case, applied to the Seoul Central District Court to extend the detention period until the 6th of next month.

This was to buy time for direct questioning of President Yoon.

However, the court did not grant the extension of the detention period.

The judgment was that it was difficult to see that there is a significant reason for the prosecution to continue the investigation into a case that the CIO has investigated and requested indictment."

The court cited that the CIO Act does not explicitly define the existence or scope of the prosecution's supplementary investigation rights.

In particular, Article 26 of the CIO Act states, "After the investigation, the CIO shall hand over evidence and other materials to the prosecution for indictment, and the prosecutor who receives them shall promptly notify the CIO of the indictment decision," which the court interpreted as meaning that the prosecution should only decide on the indictment regarding the CIO's investigation.

In response, just four hours after the court's denial, the prosecution reapplied for an extension of the detention period.

This is KBS News Hwang Jeong-ho.
황정호
황정호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 구속 연장 또 불허…이 시각 중앙지검

윤 대통령 구속 연장 또 불허…이 시각 중앙지검
수사권 쟁탈전 끝 암초…현직 법원장 “공수처 내란죄수사 미확정상태”

수사권 쟁탈전 끝 암초…현직 법원장 “공수처 내란죄수사 미확정상태”
제주항공 사고기 “가창오리와 충돌”…CCTV에 새떼 접촉 포착

제주항공 사고기 “가창오리와 충돌”…CCTV에 새떼 접촉 포착
“굴비는 한마리씩·한우도 나눠담아”…‘가성비’ 설 선물 대세

“굴비는 한마리씩·한우도 나눠담아”…‘가성비’ 설 선물 대세
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.