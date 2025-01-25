Yoon's legal team demands release

동영상 고정 취소

In response to the court's decision, President Yoon's side stated that the prosecution must immediately release the president.



They claimed that the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was illegal from the start and that the prosecution should be investigating the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials instead.



[Report]



President Yoon's legal team evaluated the Seoul Central District Court's decision to deny the extension of the detention period as the last pride of the judiciary.



They emphasized that what the prosecution should do right now is to release President Yoon immediately.



[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "The prosecution must not continue the illegal investigation of the CIO, which has acted as a subordinate investigation agency, and must release the president immediately."]



They also argued that the actions of the CIO, the prosecution, and the court, under the direction of a major opposition party, constitute a practical act of insurrection against the president.



[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "What the prosecution should do now is to promptly investigate the illegal acts of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, including charges of insurrection and violations of the Military Secrets Protection Act."]



They reiterated that the emergency martial law was merely an appeal to the public to curb the opposition's rampage, and that insurrection charges could not be established.



They demanded that the Constitutional Court guarantee President Yoon's right to defense and conduct a thorough hearing.



They pointed out that it would be unconstitutional for the Constitutional Court to remove an elected president based on a brief period of argument and hearing.



The legal team stated that the prosecution's reapplication for an extension of the detention period would only add illegality to the already illegal actions of the CIO, expressing confidence that it would be denied.



When asked if President Yoon would respond if the prosecution conducted an investigation without detention, they avoided a direct answer, stating they would clarify their position after the results of the reapplication were announced.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



