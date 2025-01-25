News 9

Yoon's legal team demands release

입력 2025.01.25 (23:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In response to the court's decision, President Yoon's side stated that the prosecution must immediately release the president.

They claimed that the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was illegal from the start and that the prosecution should be investigating the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials instead.

This is Lee Ye-rin reporting.

[Report]

President Yoon's legal team evaluated the Seoul Central District Court's decision to deny the extension of the detention period as the last pride of the judiciary.

They emphasized that what the prosecution should do right now is to release President Yoon immediately.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "The prosecution must not continue the illegal investigation of the CIO, which has acted as a subordinate investigation agency, and must release the president immediately."]

They also argued that the actions of the CIO, the prosecution, and the court, under the direction of a major opposition party, constitute a practical act of insurrection against the president.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "What the prosecution should do now is to promptly investigate the illegal acts of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, including charges of insurrection and violations of the Military Secrets Protection Act."]

They reiterated that the emergency martial law was merely an appeal to the public to curb the opposition's rampage, and that insurrection charges could not be established.

They demanded that the Constitutional Court guarantee President Yoon's right to defense and conduct a thorough hearing.

They pointed out that it would be unconstitutional for the Constitutional Court to remove an elected president based on a brief period of argument and hearing.

The legal team stated that the prosecution's reapplication for an extension of the detention period would only add illegality to the already illegal actions of the CIO, expressing confidence that it would be denied.

When asked if President Yoon would respond if the prosecution conducted an investigation without detention, they avoided a direct answer, stating they would clarify their position after the results of the reapplication were announced.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon's legal team demands release
    • 입력 2025-01-25 23:19:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

In response to the court's decision, President Yoon's side stated that the prosecution must immediately release the president.

They claimed that the investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials was illegal from the start and that the prosecution should be investigating the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials instead.

This is Lee Ye-rin reporting.

[Report]

President Yoon's legal team evaluated the Seoul Central District Court's decision to deny the extension of the detention period as the last pride of the judiciary.

They emphasized that what the prosecution should do right now is to release President Yoon immediately.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "The prosecution must not continue the illegal investigation of the CIO, which has acted as a subordinate investigation agency, and must release the president immediately."]

They also argued that the actions of the CIO, the prosecution, and the court, under the direction of a major opposition party, constitute a practical act of insurrection against the president.

[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's Lawyer: "What the prosecution should do now is to promptly investigate the illegal acts of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, including charges of insurrection and violations of the Military Secrets Protection Act."]

They reiterated that the emergency martial law was merely an appeal to the public to curb the opposition's rampage, and that insurrection charges could not be established.

They demanded that the Constitutional Court guarantee President Yoon's right to defense and conduct a thorough hearing.

They pointed out that it would be unconstitutional for the Constitutional Court to remove an elected president based on a brief period of argument and hearing.

The legal team stated that the prosecution's reapplication for an extension of the detention period would only add illegality to the already illegal actions of the CIO, expressing confidence that it would be denied.

When asked if President Yoon would respond if the prosecution conducted an investigation without detention, they avoided a direct answer, stating they would clarify their position after the results of the reapplication were announced.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.
이예린
이예린 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 구속 연장 또 불허…이 시각 중앙지검

윤 대통령 구속 연장 또 불허…이 시각 중앙지검
수사권 쟁탈전 끝 암초…현직 법원장 “공수처 내란죄수사 미확정상태”

수사권 쟁탈전 끝 암초…현직 법원장 “공수처 내란죄수사 미확정상태”
제주항공 사고기 “가창오리와 충돌”…CCTV에 새떼 접촉 포착

제주항공 사고기 “가창오리와 충돌”…CCTV에 새떼 접촉 포착
“굴비는 한마리씩·한우도 나눠담아”…‘가성비’ 설 선물 대세

“굴비는 한마리씩·한우도 나눠담아”…‘가성비’ 설 선물 대세
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.