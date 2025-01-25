News 9

Reactions of political parties

입력 2025.01.25 (23:19)

[Anchor]

Now, let's look at the reactions in the political arena.

The ruling party is calling for the immediate release of President Yoon, while the opposition party insists that there is already sufficient evidence to immediately arrest and indict President Yoon, showing a stark contrast in their positions.

Lee Ye-jin reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party urged the immediate release of President Yoon and supported the position of his legal team.

[Park Soo-min/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "The illegally detained president must be released immediately. This chaos, which began with an unauthorized warrant, must come to an end right now."]

The court stated, "It has begun to examine the legality of the investigative and prosecutorial powers according to the Constitution and laws," and demanded that "the investigation should be redesigned according to legal procedures."

"Even if the prosecution forcibly indicts, the likelihood of bail being granted by the court has increased," and it was pointed out that "the Democratic Party unilaterally designed the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials Act and pushed for illegal investigations."

The Democratic Party of Korea claimed that there is already sufficient evidence to prove the charges of insurrection against President Yoon and urged for a swift arrest and indictment.

In particular, they evaluated that the court's decision recognizes the investigative powers of the CIO.

[Lee Geon-tae/Legal Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "It does not deny the investigative powers of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, but rather acknowledges them. The court has determined that the prosecution must decide on indictment or non-indictment in the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials case and has no authority for further investigation."]

They harshly criticized President Yoon's press conference as a "compilation of absurdities and unreasonable claims."

The Democratic Party pointed out that after calling for lawmakers to be "dragged out even by gunfire," President Yoon's side is now demanding the protection of his rights and are trying to pin the charge of insurrection on the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

They emphasized that the Constitution and the rule of law should no longer be mocked by anti-constitutional and insurrectionist forces.

The Rebuilding Korea Party also stated that President Yoon's press conference is a "clear act of supporting insurrection" and urged the prosecution to immediately arrest and indict him.

This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000

