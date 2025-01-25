News 9

Prosecution's request denied

[Anchor]

The court has once again denied the prosecution's request to extend the detention period for President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This reaffirms the existing position that the prosecution does not have the authority to conduct supplementary investigations into the case investigated by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

We connect to our reporter at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Reporter Lee Ji-eun! Last night (Jan. 24), the court denied the extension of the detention period, and today (Jan. 25), the re-examination was lengthy, but the result has not changed, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, the court's decision was just announced a moment ago.

After the prosecution's re-application early this morning, the court deliberated on the matter.

The reasons for denying the extension of the detention period are said to be similar to those from yesterday.

The court focused on whether the prosecution has the authority to conduct supplementary investigations into the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials case, and concluded that there is no reason for the prosecution to conduct further investigation in determining whether to indict.

Although the prosecution presented cases where they conducted supplementary investigations into past Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials cases, the court did not accept this.

[Anchor]

So what does this mean?

Is there a possibility that President Yoon could be released?

[Reporter]

That possibility seems low.

The prosecution sees the expiration date of President Yoon's detention period as two days from now, which is the 27th.

They had planned to extend it by another ten days, meaning they intended to keep President Yoon in detention for supplementary investigation until the 6th of next month.

However, with their request rejected again, there is a strong expectation that President Yoon will likely be brought to trial before the expiration of the detention period.

If he is indicted before the expiration of the detention period, President Yoon will undergo the first trial while remaining in detention for up to six months.

The prosecution was initially preparing to investigate President Yoon today but has reportedly hastily begun preparations for indictment.

This has been KBS News' Lee Ji-eun from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

