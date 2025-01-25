Rallies before Lunar New Year

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Jan. 25), the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday, rallies for and against President Yoon's impeachment were held in various places in downtown Seoul.



At the rally against impeachment, Jeon Han-gil, a history instructor who recently stirred controversy by posting a video titled 'Election Fraud by the Election Commission' on his YouTube channel, also attended.



Reporter Choi Min-young reports.



[Report]



On the afternoon of the first day of the six-day Lunar New Year holiday.



In downtown Seoul, supporters of President Yoon Suk-yeol held an anti-impeachment rally.



["Impeachment Invalid! Impeachment Invalid!"]



Participants waved the Korean and American flags while shouting slogans for the release of President Yoon.



At a similar time, a Protestant group held a 'National Prayer Meeting' in Yeouido, Seoul.



At this event, the history instructor who caused controversy by posting the 'Election Fraud by the Election Commission' video on his YouTube channel also attended.



[Jeon Han-gil/History Instructor: "The allegations of election fraud against the Election Commission have been dismissed as 'conspiracy theories', but after I investigated..."]



Earlier, the Election Commission requested a visit to explain the facts regarding Jeon's claims of election fraud, but it is reported that Jeon's side refused.



In front of Gwanghwamun in Seoul, a rally supporting the impeachment of President Yoon was also held.



["The Constitutional Court must dismiss the insurrection leader Yoon Suk-yeol! Dismiss! Dismiss! Dismiss!"]



They held placards and various flags with slogans such as 'End the Insurrection' and 'Call for Prosecution' while shouting for the president's impeachment.



[Baek Moon-bin/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "Certain forces ruthlessly trample on public authority with violence, while the instigators of the insurrection only repeat words that obscure the essence..."]



After the rally, participants marched through Myeongdong and Namdaemun to the front of Seoul City Hall.



After today's rally, it is expected that rallies both for and against President Yoon's impeachment will take a break over the Lunar New Year holiday.



This is KBS News, Choi Min-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!