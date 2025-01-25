Potential presidential candidates

동영상 고정 취소

As the impeachment trial of President Yoon is underway, there is no public discussions of an early presidential election within the ruling party.



However, if the impeachment is upheld, a presidential election will be held within two months, leading to increased activity among potential candidates considered to be "dark horses."



Kim Yoo-dae reports.



[Report]



Hong Joon-pyo, the mayor of Daegu, who competed against then-candidate Yoon Suk Yeol in the 19th presidential election and the 20th primary, has emphasized the need for "conservative unity" and has effectively declared his candidacy.



[Hong Joon-pyo/Mayor of Daegu/December 26th press conference: "If a situation for an early presidential election arises, I will run. Is there any need for a declaration? If the market is set, does a market vendor not go to the market?"]



Former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min, who ran in the 19th presidential election and participated in the 20th primary, has also effectively declared his candidacy by emphasizing "centrist expansion."



[Yoo Seung-min/Former lawmaker of the People Power Party/(Jan. 23) KBS1 Radio: "Think about who can really defeat Lee Jae-myung in the main election. We need to expand the territory of conservatism."]



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, one of the leading candidates, is contemplating whether to run but has expressed his willingness to challenge candidacy.



[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul/January 22nd New Year press conference: "(My experience as a four-term mayor of Seoul) is not just my personal competence, but a kind of public asset. This public asset has various possibilities."]



Former leader Han Dong-hoon, who has been in hiding since resigning from his position, is reportedly reviewing the timing for his return while maintaining communication with acquaintances.



[Han Dong-hoon/Former leader of the People Power Party/When resigning on December 16th: "I will do my best to ensure that this country does well until the end."]



Lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, who has challenged the presidency three times, and former Minister Won Hee-ryong, who faced off against Lee Jae-myung in the general election, are also preparing for an early presidential election.



Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo, who has shown a notable rise in support in recent polls, is being cautious with his words as he is a sitting cabinet member.



Lee Jun-seok, a member of the Reform Party classified as part of the ruling coalition, is also effectively formalizing his challenge for the next presidency.



This is KBS News Kim Yoo-dae.



