Potential presidential candidates

[Anchor]

As the impeachment trial of President Yoon is underway, there is no public discussions of an early presidential election within the ruling party.

However, if the impeachment is upheld, a presidential election will be held within two months, leading to increased activity among potential candidates considered to be "dark horses."

Kim Yoo-dae reports.

[Report]

Hong Joon-pyo, the mayor of Daegu, who competed against then-candidate Yoon Suk Yeol in the 19th presidential election and the 20th primary, has emphasized the need for "conservative unity" and has effectively declared his candidacy.

[Hong Joon-pyo/Mayor of Daegu/December 26th press conference: "If a situation for an early presidential election arises, I will run. Is there any need for a declaration? If the market is set, does a market vendor not go to the market?"]

Former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min, who ran in the 19th presidential election and participated in the 20th primary, has also effectively declared his candidacy by emphasizing "centrist expansion."

[Yoo Seung-min/Former lawmaker of the People Power Party/(Jan. 23) KBS1 Radio: "Think about who can really defeat Lee Jae-myung in the main election. We need to expand the territory of conservatism."]

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, one of the leading candidates, is contemplating whether to run but has expressed his willingness to challenge candidacy.

[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul/January 22nd New Year press conference: "(My experience as a four-term mayor of Seoul) is not just my personal competence, but a kind of public asset. This public asset has various possibilities."]

Former leader Han Dong-hoon, who has been in hiding since resigning from his position, is reportedly reviewing the timing for his return while maintaining communication with acquaintances.

[Han Dong-hoon/Former leader of the People Power Party/When resigning on December 16th: "I will do my best to ensure that this country does well until the end."]

Lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, who has challenged the presidency three times, and former Minister Won Hee-ryong, who faced off against Lee Jae-myung in the general election, are also preparing for an early presidential election.

Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo, who has shown a notable rise in support in recent polls, is being cautious with his words as he is a sitting cabinet member.

Lee Jun-seok, a member of the Reform Party classified as part of the ruling coalition, is also effectively formalizing his challenge for the next presidency.

This is KBS News Kim Yoo-dae.

