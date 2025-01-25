News 9

Preventing drowsy driving

입력 2025.01.25 (23:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Many people will be driving long distances during this holiday, and above all, please be careful of drowsy driving.

It has been found that most traffic accidents during the Lunar New Year holiday are due to falling asleep behind the wheel.

Reporter Kim Se-hyun reports on how to prevent drowsy driving.

[Report]

A moving vehicle quickly swerves between lanes and then crashes into the guardrail.

A vehicle that did not reduce speed in the right turn lane only stops after hitting a flower bed by the roadside.

All of these are accidents presumed to be caused by drowsy driving in winter.

One of the biggest causes of drowsy driving is the concentration of carbon dioxide inside the vehicle.

[Choi Kwan/Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Traffic Safety Culture Research Institute Senior Researcher: "The weather causes temperatures to drop, and when the heater is turned on, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the vehicle increases, leading to more drowsiness and fatigue..."]

Traveling at 100 km/h on a highway, a vehicle travels 28 meters in just a second of dozing off, which is up to 100 meters in just 4 seconds.

In the last three years, there have been 466 fatalities from traffic accidents on highways, with about 75% of these deaths attributed to drowsy driving or inattentiveness.

Especially during the Lunar New Year holiday, which involves a lot of long-distance driving, 80% of highway traffic accidents were due to drowsy driving.

Drowsy driving can lead to secondary accidents that are seven times more fatal than regular traffic accidents.

[Kang Jeong-mo/Korea Expressway Corporation Traffic Department Deputy Director: "When drowsy driving occurs on the highway, it is difficult to properly perceive and respond to sudden surrounding situations, which increases the likelihood of secondary accidents involving direct collisions with vehicles or people."]

To prevent drowsy driving, it is recommended to set the vehicle's interior temperature at around 23 degrees and ventilate frequently while driving.

Additionally, taking sufficient breaks at rest areas or rest stops for drowsiness, and doing stretching exercises can also be effective.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Preventing drowsy driving
    • 입력 2025-01-25 23:19:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

Many people will be driving long distances during this holiday, and above all, please be careful of drowsy driving.

It has been found that most traffic accidents during the Lunar New Year holiday are due to falling asleep behind the wheel.

Reporter Kim Se-hyun reports on how to prevent drowsy driving.

[Report]

A moving vehicle quickly swerves between lanes and then crashes into the guardrail.

A vehicle that did not reduce speed in the right turn lane only stops after hitting a flower bed by the roadside.

All of these are accidents presumed to be caused by drowsy driving in winter.

One of the biggest causes of drowsy driving is the concentration of carbon dioxide inside the vehicle.

[Choi Kwan/Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Traffic Safety Culture Research Institute Senior Researcher: "The weather causes temperatures to drop, and when the heater is turned on, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the vehicle increases, leading to more drowsiness and fatigue..."]

Traveling at 100 km/h on a highway, a vehicle travels 28 meters in just a second of dozing off, which is up to 100 meters in just 4 seconds.

In the last three years, there have been 466 fatalities from traffic accidents on highways, with about 75% of these deaths attributed to drowsy driving or inattentiveness.

Especially during the Lunar New Year holiday, which involves a lot of long-distance driving, 80% of highway traffic accidents were due to drowsy driving.

Drowsy driving can lead to secondary accidents that are seven times more fatal than regular traffic accidents.

[Kang Jeong-mo/Korea Expressway Corporation Traffic Department Deputy Director: "When drowsy driving occurs on the highway, it is difficult to properly perceive and respond to sudden surrounding situations, which increases the likelihood of secondary accidents involving direct collisions with vehicles or people."]

To prevent drowsy driving, it is recommended to set the vehicle's interior temperature at around 23 degrees and ventilate frequently while driving.

Additionally, taking sufficient breaks at rest areas or rest stops for drowsiness, and doing stretching exercises can also be effective.

This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.
김세현
김세현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 구속 연장 또 불허…이 시각 중앙지검

윤 대통령 구속 연장 또 불허…이 시각 중앙지검
수사권 쟁탈전 끝 암초…현직 법원장 “공수처 내란죄수사 미확정상태”

수사권 쟁탈전 끝 암초…현직 법원장 “공수처 내란죄수사 미확정상태”
제주항공 사고기 “가창오리와 충돌”…CCTV에 새떼 접촉 포착

제주항공 사고기 “가창오리와 충돌”…CCTV에 새떼 접촉 포착
“굴비는 한마리씩·한우도 나눠담아”…‘가성비’ 설 선물 대세

“굴비는 한마리씩·한우도 나눠담아”…‘가성비’ 설 선물 대세
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.