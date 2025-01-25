Preventing drowsy driving

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Many people will be driving long distances during this holiday, and above all, please be careful of drowsy driving.



It has been found that most traffic accidents during the Lunar New Year holiday are due to falling asleep behind the wheel.



Reporter Kim Se-hyun reports on how to prevent drowsy driving.



[Report]



A moving vehicle quickly swerves between lanes and then crashes into the guardrail.



A vehicle that did not reduce speed in the right turn lane only stops after hitting a flower bed by the roadside.



All of these are accidents presumed to be caused by drowsy driving in winter.



One of the biggest causes of drowsy driving is the concentration of carbon dioxide inside the vehicle.



[Choi Kwan/Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Traffic Safety Culture Research Institute Senior Researcher: "The weather causes temperatures to drop, and when the heater is turned on, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the vehicle increases, leading to more drowsiness and fatigue..."]



Traveling at 100 km/h on a highway, a vehicle travels 28 meters in just a second of dozing off, which is up to 100 meters in just 4 seconds.



In the last three years, there have been 466 fatalities from traffic accidents on highways, with about 75% of these deaths attributed to drowsy driving or inattentiveness.



Especially during the Lunar New Year holiday, which involves a lot of long-distance driving, 80% of highway traffic accidents were due to drowsy driving.



Drowsy driving can lead to secondary accidents that are seven times more fatal than regular traffic accidents.



[Kang Jeong-mo/Korea Expressway Corporation Traffic Department Deputy Director: "When drowsy driving occurs on the highway, it is difficult to properly perceive and respond to sudden surrounding situations, which increases the likelihood of secondary accidents involving direct collisions with vehicles or people."]



To prevent drowsy driving, it is recommended to set the vehicle's interior temperature at around 23 degrees and ventilate frequently while driving.



Additionally, taking sufficient breaks at rest areas or rest stops for drowsiness, and doing stretching exercises can also be effective.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!