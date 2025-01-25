News 9

Traces of mallard in Jeju Air engines

입력 2025.01.25 (23:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster.

Traces of the migratory bird, the mallard, were found in both engines of the accident-incurred aircraft.

Additionally, the moment the aircraft made contact with a flock of birds after declaring an emergency was captured on CCTV.

Kim Jin-hwa reports.

[Report]

Muan Airport, located near a migratory bird habitat.

[Lee Gi-woo/Resident near Muan International Airport: "In winter, many migratory birds come through. Geese and ducks, these types of birds gather together."]

In fact, the blood and feathers found in both engines of the accident aircraft were identified as belonging to mallard.

Mallard are the most common winter migratory birds in the country, with tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands living in flocks.

CCTV at Muan Airport also captured the accident-incurred aircraft, which was heading north after declaring an emergency, making contact with a flock of birds.

However, further investigation is needed to determine if other types of birds were involved in the collision and how many were hit.

The situation just before the collision, recorded in the black box and communication logs, has also been revealed.

The Jeju Air passenger plane, which was descending for landing, received a bird activity warning at 8:57:50 AM.

About 20 seconds later, a conversation among the pilots recorded that "there are birds below the airplane."

Until this point, the black box was still operational.

However, from 8:58:50 AM, both the voice and flight data recording devices stopped, and the pilots declared an emergency while increasing the flight altitude.

[Ko Seung-hee/Professor of Aviation Operations at Shilla University: "The generator inside the engine, which produces electricity, must operate to supply power to the onboard equipment and instruments. There is a battery, but it is not connected to the FDR (Flight Data Recorder) and CVR."]

The accident investigation committee explained the preliminary investigation results to the families of the victims today (Jan. 25).

[Park Han-shin/Representative of the Victims' Families Association: "(The results of this investigation) are basic, and we trust that they will calmly explain future accident investigation to us..."]

Separate research will be commissioned regarding the localizer mound, which has been identified as a contributing factor to the severity of the incident.

KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Traces of mallard in Jeju Air engines
    • 입력 2025-01-25 23:36:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's take a look at the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster.

Traces of the migratory bird, the mallard, were found in both engines of the accident-incurred aircraft.

Additionally, the moment the aircraft made contact with a flock of birds after declaring an emergency was captured on CCTV.

Kim Jin-hwa reports.

[Report]

Muan Airport, located near a migratory bird habitat.

[Lee Gi-woo/Resident near Muan International Airport: "In winter, many migratory birds come through. Geese and ducks, these types of birds gather together."]

In fact, the blood and feathers found in both engines of the accident aircraft were identified as belonging to mallard.

Mallard are the most common winter migratory birds in the country, with tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands living in flocks.

CCTV at Muan Airport also captured the accident-incurred aircraft, which was heading north after declaring an emergency, making contact with a flock of birds.

However, further investigation is needed to determine if other types of birds were involved in the collision and how many were hit.

The situation just before the collision, recorded in the black box and communication logs, has also been revealed.

The Jeju Air passenger plane, which was descending for landing, received a bird activity warning at 8:57:50 AM.

About 20 seconds later, a conversation among the pilots recorded that "there are birds below the airplane."

Until this point, the black box was still operational.

However, from 8:58:50 AM, both the voice and flight data recording devices stopped, and the pilots declared an emergency while increasing the flight altitude.

[Ko Seung-hee/Professor of Aviation Operations at Shilla University: "The generator inside the engine, which produces electricity, must operate to supply power to the onboard equipment and instruments. There is a battery, but it is not connected to the FDR (Flight Data Recorder) and CVR."]

The accident investigation committee explained the preliminary investigation results to the families of the victims today (Jan. 25).

[Park Han-shin/Representative of the Victims' Families Association: "(The results of this investigation) are basic, and we trust that they will calmly explain future accident investigation to us..."]

Separate research will be commissioned regarding the localizer mound, which has been identified as a contributing factor to the severity of the incident.

KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.
김진화
김진화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 구속 연장 또 불허…이 시각 중앙지검

윤 대통령 구속 연장 또 불허…이 시각 중앙지검
수사권 쟁탈전 끝 암초…현직 법원장 “공수처 내란죄수사 미확정상태”

수사권 쟁탈전 끝 암초…현직 법원장 “공수처 내란죄수사 미확정상태”
제주항공 사고기 “가창오리와 충돌”…CCTV에 새떼 접촉 포착

제주항공 사고기 “가창오리와 충돌”…CCTV에 새떼 접촉 포착
“굴비는 한마리씩·한우도 나눠담아”…‘가성비’ 설 선물 대세

“굴비는 한마리씩·한우도 나눠담아”…‘가성비’ 설 선물 대세
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.