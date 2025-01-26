Deportation of illegals in U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As President Trump has declared, the U.S. government is conducting unprecedented crackdowns on illegal immigrants.



With deportation operations involving soldiers being carried out simultaneously across the country, the fear among immigrants has reached its peak.



KBS correspondent Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.



[Report]



People handcuffed are lined up boarding military aircraft.



This is a photo posted on social media by White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt, showing illegal immigrants being deported from the U.S.



Local U.S. media reported that about 80 illegal immigrants were deported to Guatemala on two U.S. military C-17 aircraft.



As President Trump had promised, a large-scale operation to deport illegal immigrants has begun.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/October of last year: "We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States. We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our country."]



On his first day in office, President Trump declared a state of emergency at the southern border and signed an executive order to send 1,500 regular troops to the border.



Tom Homan, appointed as the border control chief, stated in a media interview that he aims to deport 2 million illegal immigrants over the next four years.



Immigrants are trembling in fear as deportation operations are being carried out simultaneously across the country.



[Illegal Immigrant: "If one day I get arrested by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), how will my children know? Who will pick them up from school?"]



However, the Trump administration is poised to push even harder.



It has been reported that the U.S. Department of Defense is considering deploying special forces for the crackdown on illegal immigrants.



While it is difficult to provide accurate statistics due to their illegal status, it is estimated that there are over 10 million illegal immigrants residing in the U.S., with about 100,000 of them being Koreans, according to our government.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



