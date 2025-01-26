News 9

Deportation of illegals in U.S.

입력 2025.01.26 (00:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As President Trump has declared, the U.S. government is conducting unprecedented crackdowns on illegal immigrants.

With deportation operations involving soldiers being carried out simultaneously across the country, the fear among immigrants has reached its peak.

KBS correspondent Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

People handcuffed are lined up boarding military aircraft.

This is a photo posted on social media by White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt, showing illegal immigrants being deported from the U.S.

Local U.S. media reported that about 80 illegal immigrants were deported to Guatemala on two U.S. military C-17 aircraft.

As President Trump had promised, a large-scale operation to deport illegal immigrants has begun.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/October of last year: "We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States. We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our country."]

On his first day in office, President Trump declared a state of emergency at the southern border and signed an executive order to send 1,500 regular troops to the border.

Tom Homan, appointed as the border control chief, stated in a media interview that he aims to deport 2 million illegal immigrants over the next four years.

Immigrants are trembling in fear as deportation operations are being carried out simultaneously across the country.

[Illegal Immigrant: "If one day I get arrested by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), how will my children know? Who will pick them up from school?"]

However, the Trump administration is poised to push even harder.

It has been reported that the U.S. Department of Defense is considering deploying special forces for the crackdown on illegal immigrants.

While it is difficult to provide accurate statistics due to their illegal status, it is estimated that there are over 10 million illegal immigrants residing in the U.S., with about 100,000 of them being Koreans, according to our government.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Deportation of illegals in U.S.
    • 입력 2025-01-26 00:18:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

As President Trump has declared, the U.S. government is conducting unprecedented crackdowns on illegal immigrants.

With deportation operations involving soldiers being carried out simultaneously across the country, the fear among immigrants has reached its peak.

KBS correspondent Kim Kyung-soo reports from Washington.

[Report]

People handcuffed are lined up boarding military aircraft.

This is a photo posted on social media by White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt, showing illegal immigrants being deported from the U.S.

Local U.S. media reported that about 80 illegal immigrants were deported to Guatemala on two U.S. military C-17 aircraft.

As President Trump had promised, a large-scale operation to deport illegal immigrants has begun.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/October of last year: "We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States. We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our country."]

On his first day in office, President Trump declared a state of emergency at the southern border and signed an executive order to send 1,500 regular troops to the border.

Tom Homan, appointed as the border control chief, stated in a media interview that he aims to deport 2 million illegal immigrants over the next four years.

Immigrants are trembling in fear as deportation operations are being carried out simultaneously across the country.

[Illegal Immigrant: "If one day I get arrested by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), how will my children know? Who will pick them up from school?"]

However, the Trump administration is poised to push even harder.

It has been reported that the U.S. Department of Defense is considering deploying special forces for the crackdown on illegal immigrants.

While it is difficult to provide accurate statistics due to their illegal status, it is estimated that there are over 10 million illegal immigrants residing in the U.S., with about 100,000 of them being Koreans, according to our government.

This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 구속 연장 또 불허…<br>이르면 오늘(26일) 기소 전망

윤 대통령 구속 연장 또 불허…이르면 오늘(26일) 기소 전망
수사권 쟁탈전 끝 암초…현직 법원장 “공수처 내란죄수사 미확정상태”

수사권 쟁탈전 끝 암초…현직 법원장 “공수처 내란죄수사 미확정상태”
제주항공 사고기 “가창오리와 충돌”…CCTV에 새떼 접촉 포착

제주항공 사고기 “가창오리와 충돌”…CCTV에 새떼 접촉 포착
“굴비는 한마리씩·한우도 나눠담아”…‘가성비’ 설 선물 대세

“굴비는 한마리씩·한우도 나눠담아”…‘가성비’ 설 선물 대세
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.