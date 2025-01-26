News 9

KCC halts SK's winning streak

[Anchor]

KCC has finally put an end to the winning streak of the professional basketball leader SK, which had recorded 10 consecutive wins.

The fantastic synergy between the two aces, Heo Ung and Lalanne, left SK's defense in disarray.

This is a report by reporter Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

This is a scene where KCC's human wall screen Lalanne helps Heo Ung's three-point shot.

blocked the SK defense's line of sight and skillfully passed the ball, allowing Heo Ung to finish.

Even in fast-break situations, drew the defense's attention to himself, creating an opportunity for Heo Ung.

As the pattern repeated of attracting the defense's attention like the Pied Piper and Heo Ung continuing to score, SK's head coach Chun Hee-chul pushes his players.

[Chun Hee-chul/SK Coach: "We're always half a beat late. There's no reason for two players to focus on one ball (), but they do. We're missing too many defensive assignments right now."]

However, it was of no use.

As the defense chased Heo Ung, this time solved the situation by shooting a three-pointer himself.

Heo Ung's surprising pass in mid-air during a fast break also led to dunk.

Heo Ung and combined for 49 points with their perfect chemistry, which could not be resolved by just marking one of them, putting a stop to SK's winning streak.

In the twin coach matchup between LG's Cho Sang-hyun and Hyundai Mobis's Cho Dong-hyun, older brother Cho Sang-hyun smiled for the first time this season.

In a tightly contested fourth quarter, LG defeated Hyundai Mobis with Jeon Seong-hyun's crucial three-point shot.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

