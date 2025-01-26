Pink Spiders defeat Hillstate

동영상 고정 취소

In the V-League of professional volleyball, which drew attention with the matchup between the 1st and 2nd place women's teams, the leading Heungkuk Life Insurance achieved a complete victory over the 2nd place Hyundai Construction, led by the experienced Kim Yeon-koung.



Reporter Lee Seong-hoon reports.



[Report]



Heungkuk Life Insurance's head coach Abbondanza showed a sensitive reaction when a broadcast microphone appeared while he was giving tactical instructions.



Since it was a showdown between the 1st and 2nd place teams, there was palpable tension on the court.



In this pivotal match for the lead, the veteran Kim Yeon-koung shone with her experience.



She shook Hyundai Construction's defense with powerful hits, quick attacks, and consecutive strikes.



As Kim Yeon-koung established herself as the focal point of the offense, Jeong Yun-ju and Fitzi also soared.



Rookie Jeong Yun-ju made bold attacks, while Fitzi brought down Hyundai Construction with perfect blocking and quick attacks.



Heungkuk Life Insurance dominated Hyundai Construction from the first set, winning 3-0 and maintaining a 6-point lead at the top.



Kim Yeon-koung scored the most points in the match with 16, while Jeong Yun-ju scored 14, and Fitzi added 15, providing a New Year's gift to the home fans.



[Fitzi/Heungkuk Life Insurance: "We had a huge focus on the things we were trying to put forward so we really executed what we were trying to do today and it was really good for our team."]



Korean Air secured the 2nd place by defeating OK Savings Bank 3-2 in a closely contested match that went to the final set.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



