Jeonbuk training in Thailand

[Anchor]

The talented and vibrant star Lee Seung-woo is dreaming of restoring the honor of himself and his team Jeonbuk.

With the return of his close friend goalkeeper Song Beom-keun and the appointment of coach Poyet, who allows for smooth communication, he has regained his characteristic smile.

Reporter Park Sun-woo met him in Hua Hin.

[Report]

In the hot weather of Thailand, Jeonbuk players are focusing on boosting their strength on the beach.

[“Hey! Hey! Hey!”]

Tired from the grueling training, the players take a moment to relax by jumping into the sea.

[Andrigo/Jeonbuk: “It was tough. See you later!”]

Lee Seung-woo, who is on his first overseas training camp since transferring to Jeonbuk, cannot hide his smile.

Leaving behind a disappointing season for both himself and the team, he expresses his desire to regain his unique vibrant demeanor as he stands at a new starting line.

[Lee Seung-woo/Jeonbuk: “As you come to the stadium and create a good atmosphere, I will also look for a fun ceremony that I can do with the fans.”]

The return of goalkeeper Song Beom-keun, who has been close to him since their youth national team days, is also a great support.

He promised a goal celebration for his best friend, who is always by his side.

[Song Beom-keun/Jeonbuk: “He is (still) playful, but I think he has matured. He looks like an adult now?”]

[Lee Seung-woo/Jeonbuk: “He's so far off from Beom-keun…”]

[Song Beom-keun/Jeonbuk: “You have to run over. You have to run to the halfway line. I will also run to the halfway line.”]

[Lee Seung-woo/Jeonbuk: “I will try it.”]

[Song Beom-keun/Jeonbuk: “Send a heart. From over there.”]

[“Fighting!”]

Coach Poyet, who communicates with Lee Seung-woo in Spanish, is contemplating how to maximize his potential.

[Gus Poyet/Jeonbuk Coach: “Specific football thing. I can talk to him in Spanish and he can talk to the players. So we try to find the best position for him. Probably, when he plays free, it is better."]

Knowing the fans' expectations better than anyone, Lee Seung-woo is quietly sweating as he dreams of a hopeful 2025.

This is Park Sun-woo from KBS News in Hua Hin.

