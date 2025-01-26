News 9

Lee Wan-soo crowned Sobaek champion

Lee Wan-soo of Jeungpyeong County has defeated Jeon Seong-geun in the Seollal Wrestling Championship's Sobaek Championship final, claiming his second championship title in his career.

Seollal Wrestling Championship Sobaek Championship Final!

After seven years, Lee Wan-soo seizes the opportunity to win but struggles against Jeon Seong-geun's relentless attacks.

However, the judgment results in Jeon Seong-geun's hand touching the sand first, winning the first round.

With momentum on his side, Lee Wan-soo takes the second round with a push-out move.

Having gained the upper hand, Lee Wan-soo finishes the third round with a decisive inside leg trip after a fierce struggle.

A 3-0 victory.

Lee Wan-soo, who first became the Taebaek champion in 2018, has lowered his weight class and won the Sobaek championship after seven years.

공지·정정

