Lee Wan-soo crowned Sobaek champion
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Seollal Wrestling Championship Sobaek Championship Final!
After seven years, Lee Wan-soo seizes the opportunity to win but struggles against Jeon Seong-geun's relentless attacks.
However, the judgment results in Jeon Seong-geun's hand touching the sand first, winning the first round.
With momentum on his side, Lee Wan-soo takes the second round with a push-out move.
Having gained the upper hand, Lee Wan-soo finishes the third round with a decisive inside leg trip after a fierce struggle.
A 3-0 victory.
Lee Wan-soo, who first became the Taebaek champion in 2018, has lowered his weight class and won the Sobaek championship after seven years.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee Wan-soo crowned Sobaek champion
-
- 입력 2025-01-26 01:03:36
Seollal Wrestling Championship Sobaek Championship Final!
After seven years, Lee Wan-soo seizes the opportunity to win but struggles against Jeon Seong-geun's relentless attacks.
However, the judgment results in Jeon Seong-geun's hand touching the sand first, winning the first round.
With momentum on his side, Lee Wan-soo takes the second round with a push-out move.
Having gained the upper hand, Lee Wan-soo finishes the third round with a decisive inside leg trip after a fierce struggle.
A 3-0 victory.
Lee Wan-soo, who first became the Taebaek champion in 2018, has lowered his weight class and won the Sobaek championship after seven years.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.