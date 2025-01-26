Prosecution's decision to indict

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The prosecution deliberated extensively before making this decision.



Today (Jan. 26), the beginning of a holiday, a nationwide meeting of chief prosecutors was held, where in-depth discussions lasted nearly three hours.



So why did they choose to proceed with the arrest and indictment?



Reporter Park Hee-bong will explain.



[Report]



As the expiration of President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention period approaches tomorrow, the prosecution is in deep thought.



They have already requested an extension of the detention period twice, but the court denied both requests, and now they are at a crossroads between arrest and indictment or release.



Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung held a nationwide meeting of chief prosecutors this morning and discussed the direction of handling President Yoon's case around 2:50 PM, and after much deliberation, the prosecution chose to proceed with the arrest and indictment.



The prosecution has not been able to conduct a face-to-face investigation with President Yoon.



However, it seems they have determined that they can prove guilt based on the evidence and testimonies secured by arresting and indicting former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and ten military commanders.



It is reported that participants in the nationwide chief prosecutors' meeting and the special investigation team of the prosecution also expressed the opinion that sufficient evidence has been secured to prove the charges, making the arrest and indictment justifiable.



Additionally, considering the seriousness of the charges of insurrection, it seems they took into account that releasing President Yoon could lead to significant repercussions.



Meanwhile, participants in today's nationwide chief prosecutors' meeting voiced that the court's decision to deny the extension of the detention period is not only unprecedented but also an unjust decision that contradicts the criminal procedure law and the criminal justice system.



This is KBS News, Park Hee-bong.



