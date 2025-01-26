Outlook of Yoon's trial

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Accordingly, President Yoon will be tried in custody for up to six months until the first trial verdict is announced.



The outlook for the upcoming trial will be reported by Kim Ji-sook.



[Report]



With the prosecution's decision to keep President Yoon Suk Yeol in detention, he will face trial in custody for up to six months.



The prosecution has taken on the burden of sending President Yoon to trial without a direct investigation. However, considering that President Yoon has consistently denied the allegations, there are points made that the lack of a direct investigation is not significantly meaningful.



[Noh Hee-beom/Lawyer/Former Constitutional Court Researcher: "In cases where the accused denies the charges, the interrogation record of the suspect itself is negated as evidence. (Then) the interrogation record of the suspect has no meaning."]



Even without a direct investigation, it is possible to interrogate the defendant and witnesses during the trial process. There is a perspective that because key figures related to the emergency martial law charge have already been detained and indicted through investigations for their roles in rebellion, the trial can focus solely on determining guilt or innocence.



[Moon Cheol-ki/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "Since the statements of the accomplices have been secured, the court can simply accept their testimonies and the credibility of those testimonies..."]



The prosecution stated that they decided to detain and indict based on the evidence secured through investigations into former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others, as well as police investigation records and opinions of the Special Investigation Headquarters indicating that they have sufficiently gathered the necessary evidence to prove the charges.



However, with the indictment, additional searches and seizures have now become impossible.



Previously, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials attempted to secure the server of President Yoon's encrypted phone by conducting searches at the presidential office, but ultimately failed to secure relevant evidence.



The case records against President Yoon amount to 30,000 pages.



The formal trial is expected to begin as early as the end of next month after a preparatory hearing to organize the issues of the trial.



KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.



