Reactions in political arena

[Anchor]



Now, let's look at the political reactions.



The ruling party criticized it as a wrongful and inadequate indictment, while the opposition welcomed it as the beginning of accountability.



Park Young-min reports.



[Report]



"The prosecution has become a subcontractor of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials." The People Power Party, which has been calling for the release of President Yoon Suk Yeol, launched a fierce attack on the prosecution.



They warned that the prosecution must bear legal and political responsibility, calling it a "wrongful and inadequate indictment."



[Park Soo-min/Spokesperson for the People Power Party: "The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, the prosecution, and the police, as well as the poorly designed system that directed this excessive law enforcement, cannot escape responsibility."]



They urged the judiciary to dismiss the charges.



Given the serious and evident procedural flaws in the investigation and indictment, they called for the case to be concluded without a hearing.



The Democratic Party held an emergency video conference of its Supreme Council members ahead of the prosecution's decision. They welcomed the decision, stating, "The accountability for the insurrection leader has begun."



[Han Min-soo/Spokesperson for the Democratic Party: "(President Yoon) should no longer mock judges in the sacred courtroom with sophistry, lies, and self-denial. Stop trying to incite far-right supporters."]



They emphasized that not only those who conspired and executed the illegal martial law but also those who spread rumors and incited insurrection should be held accountable, urging the court to deliver a strict verdict.



The Rebuilding Korea Party also stated that the indictment and arrest of President Yoon is an "obvious decision," demanding that the prosecution do its utmost to maintain the charges until a special investigation is launched.



Meanwhile, the presidential office stated, "The president has been indicted and arrested due to illegal actions compounded by expediency," expressing that it is "unfortunate and regrettable."



KBS News, Park Young-min.



