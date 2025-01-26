Omission of abuse of power charge

News 9

[Anchor]

Yes, let's go deeper with reporter Kang Pu-roon.

It can be seen as unusual to file charges without a direct investigation.

Isn't it somewhat disadvantageous for the prosecution to prove guilt in this case?

[Reporter]

In fact, the prosecution has previously filed charges without summoning key figures in major cases, such as Congressman Hwang Un-ha, former Congressman Choi Kang-wook, and former professor Jeong Kyung-sim.

So, it is not an unprecedented occurrence.

According to the prosecution's investigative practices, there are cases where they believe sufficient human and material evidence has been secured to substantiate the charges, or when the statute of limitations is approaching, they file charges without questioning the suspect.

Of the cases mentioned earlier, both former Congressman Choi Kang-wook and former professor Jeong Kyung-sim had their guilt confirmed by the Supreme Court.

Congressman Hwang is also currently undergoing an appeals trial after receiving a prison sentence in the first trial.

Therefore, it is difficult to determine the advantages or disadvantages in court solely based on whether a face-to-face summons investigation was conducted before the indictment.

However, President Yoon's side, which has raised issues throughout the investigation process, is strongly opposing the prosecution's decision, claiming it is illegal.

[Anchor]

And the prosecution has unusually expressed strong criticism regarding the court's rejection of the requests to extend the detention period, right?

How should we view this?

[Reporter]

That's correct.

After making the decision to indict, the prosecution expressed its position through a media announcement, stating that the court's refusal to extend the detention twice was "an unjust decision."

One prosecution official even remarked, "Does this mean we should file charges unconditionally without verifying the cases that come from the investigative agency?"

[Anchor]

And only the charge of being the leader of a rebellion was applied, while the charge of abuse of power was omitted because President Yoon is the sitting president, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, that's correct.

When the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials handed over the case, it specified that there were charges of abuse of power in addition to the charge of being the leader of a rebellion against President Yoon.

It means that during the declaration of martial law on December 3, President Yoon forced police officers from the National Assembly Security Guard and martial law troops to perform unnecessary tasks, thereby obstructing the attempts of lawmakers to lift the martial law.

The prosecution's position is that they prioritized the indictment for the rebellion charge, considering the constitutional privilege of non-prosecution.

As you know, a sitting president can only be criminally prosecuted for rebellion or treason.

The prosecution plans to continue additional investigations into other charges that were not indicted, including abuse of power.

공지·정정

