Warning of snowy roads tomorrow

[Anchor]



It is the second evening of the six-day Lunar New Year holiday.



The traffic congestion on highways has mostly eased, but starting tomorrow (Jan. 27), heavy snowfall is expected nationwide, so please be cautious about the traffic situation.



Let's connect with our reporter at the Seoul tollgate.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul! It seems that the traffic congestion has mostly eased?



[Report]



Yes, on the second day of the holiday today (Jan. 26), most of the congestion has eased, but there are still some areas where traffic flow is sluggish.



Let's take a look at the major sections.



First, at the Yangjae Interchange on the Gyeongbu Expressway.



Both directions towards Seoul and Busan are flowing smoothly.



Next, near the Nakta Pass on the Jungbu Expressway.



In the direction of Nam-myeon, Cheongju and the direction of Hanam, Gyeonggi, there is stop and go traffic.



If you leave the Seoul tollgate now, it is expected to take 4 hours and 30 minutes to Busan, 3 hours and 20 minutes to Gwangju, 1 hour and 30 minutes to Daejeon, and 2 hours and 40 minutes to Gangneung.



Compared to last year, the holiday has been extended and the traffic volume has been dispersed, so the traffic flow has not been bad yesterday and today.



The problem starts tomorrow.



Heavy snowfall of up to 30 cm is forecasted nationwide until tomorrow night, starting from the central region including the northwestern metropolitan area and northern Gangwon Province.



The Korea Expressway Corporation has advised drivers to reduce their speed by 20-50% when driving on snowy roads and to maintain a greater distance between vehicles, urging everyone to leave earlier than usual.



Additionally, in preparation for the possibility of roads freezing due to snow, it is recommended to prepare winter driving equipment such as snow chains in advance.



This has been KBS News' Moon Ye-seul reporting from the Seoul tollgate.



