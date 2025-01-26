News 9

Lunar New Year cold wave

입력 2025.01.26 (23:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Starting from early tomorrow (Jan. 27), you need to be careful on snowy roads.

Snow is expected to start falling overnight, with heavy snowfall of up to 30cm forecasted until the day after tomorrow (Jan. 28).

After the snow stops, a cold wave is expected to arrive on the Lunar New Year.

This is a report by meteorological specialist Lee Jeong-hoon.

[Report]

This is a scene from Suwon two months ago, where heavy snowfall of 5cm per hour was recorded.

With thick snowflakes, visibility decreased, and snow quickly accumulated on busy roads.

Such strong snow is forecasted to fall tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, just before the Lunar New Year.

Snow will begin tonight (Jan. 26) starting from the Gangwon region.

As a developed low-pressure system passes, snow is expected to spread nationwide from early tomorrow morning.

In particular, heavy snowfall of 3 to 5cm per hour is forecasted for the central region and Jeonbuk Province during the day tomorrow.

Snow is expected to continue in most areas until the day after tomorrow.

[Kim Dong-soo/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "On Monday, the 27th, as the low-pressure system passes, snow or rain will fall nationwide, and afterwards, as the continental high pressure expands, cloud bands due to the temperature difference between the sea and the atmosphere will move in, leading to significant snowfall, especially in the western regions."]

By the day after tomorrow, more than 30cm of snow is expected to accumulate in the metropolitan area, Yeongseo of Gangwon Province and eastern Jeonbuk Province, while 15 to 20cm or more is expected in Chungcheong Province, Honam, and inland Yeongnam.

As visibility decreases and roads are expected to be slippery, it is advisable to refrain from traveling as much as possible, and if you must drive, it is best to prepare winter driving equipment.

Additionally, as winds strengthen, there may be disruptions to air and ferry services, so it is necessary to check operation information.

After the snow stops, on the Lunar New Year, morning temperatures in the central region are expected to drop to around minus 10 degrees, so it is important to take care of your health.

This is KBS News Lee Jeong-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lunar New Year cold wave
    • 입력 2025-01-26 23:58:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

Starting from early tomorrow (Jan. 27), you need to be careful on snowy roads.

Snow is expected to start falling overnight, with heavy snowfall of up to 30cm forecasted until the day after tomorrow (Jan. 28).

After the snow stops, a cold wave is expected to arrive on the Lunar New Year.

This is a report by meteorological specialist Lee Jeong-hoon.

[Report]

This is a scene from Suwon two months ago, where heavy snowfall of 5cm per hour was recorded.

With thick snowflakes, visibility decreased, and snow quickly accumulated on busy roads.

Such strong snow is forecasted to fall tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, just before the Lunar New Year.

Snow will begin tonight (Jan. 26) starting from the Gangwon region.

As a developed low-pressure system passes, snow is expected to spread nationwide from early tomorrow morning.

In particular, heavy snowfall of 3 to 5cm per hour is forecasted for the central region and Jeonbuk Province during the day tomorrow.

Snow is expected to continue in most areas until the day after tomorrow.

[Kim Dong-soo/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "On Monday, the 27th, as the low-pressure system passes, snow or rain will fall nationwide, and afterwards, as the continental high pressure expands, cloud bands due to the temperature difference between the sea and the atmosphere will move in, leading to significant snowfall, especially in the western regions."]

By the day after tomorrow, more than 30cm of snow is expected to accumulate in the metropolitan area, Yeongseo of Gangwon Province and eastern Jeonbuk Province, while 15 to 20cm or more is expected in Chungcheong Province, Honam, and inland Yeongnam.

As visibility decreases and roads are expected to be slippery, it is advisable to refrain from traveling as much as possible, and if you must drive, it is best to prepare winter driving equipment.

Additionally, as winds strengthen, there may be disruptions to air and ferry services, so it is necessary to check operation information.

After the snow stops, on the Lunar New Year, morning temperatures in the central region are expected to drop to around minus 10 degrees, so it is important to take care of your health.

This is KBS News Lee Jeong-hoon.
이정훈
이정훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속 기소…내란우두머리 <br>혐의

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속 기소…내란우두머리 혐의
최대 6달 구속 재판…<br>재판 전망은?

최대 6달 구속 재판…재판 전망은?
내일까지 최대 30cm 폭설…<br>설날에는 한파

내일까지 최대 30cm 폭설…설날에는 한파
순항미사일 쏜 북한 “초강경 <br>대응”…수위는 조절

순항미사일 쏜 북한 “초강경 대응”…수위는 조절
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.