Lunar New Year cold wave

[Anchor]



Starting from early tomorrow (Jan. 27), you need to be careful on snowy roads.



Snow is expected to start falling overnight, with heavy snowfall of up to 30cm forecasted until the day after tomorrow (Jan. 28).



After the snow stops, a cold wave is expected to arrive on the Lunar New Year.



This is a report by meteorological specialist Lee Jeong-hoon.



[Report]



This is a scene from Suwon two months ago, where heavy snowfall of 5cm per hour was recorded.



With thick snowflakes, visibility decreased, and snow quickly accumulated on busy roads.



Such strong snow is forecasted to fall tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, just before the Lunar New Year.



Snow will begin tonight (Jan. 26) starting from the Gangwon region.



As a developed low-pressure system passes, snow is expected to spread nationwide from early tomorrow morning.



In particular, heavy snowfall of 3 to 5cm per hour is forecasted for the central region and Jeonbuk Province during the day tomorrow.



Snow is expected to continue in most areas until the day after tomorrow.



[Kim Dong-soo/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "On Monday, the 27th, as the low-pressure system passes, snow or rain will fall nationwide, and afterwards, as the continental high pressure expands, cloud bands due to the temperature difference between the sea and the atmosphere will move in, leading to significant snowfall, especially in the western regions."]



By the day after tomorrow, more than 30cm of snow is expected to accumulate in the metropolitan area, Yeongseo of Gangwon Province and eastern Jeonbuk Province, while 15 to 20cm or more is expected in Chungcheong Province, Honam, and inland Yeongnam.



As visibility decreases and roads are expected to be slippery, it is advisable to refrain from traveling as much as possible, and if you must drive, it is best to prepare winter driving equipment.



Additionally, as winds strengthen, there may be disruptions to air and ferry services, so it is necessary to check operation information.



After the snow stops, on the Lunar New Year, morning temperatures in the central region are expected to drop to around minus 10 degrees, so it is important to take care of your health.



This is KBS News Lee Jeong-hoon.



