Movement of potential candidates
Amid the political situation of impeachment, movement is accelerating among the so-called potential candidates in the opposition.
The so-called "non-mainstream" faction, which had been reserved until now, is throwing repeated pickoffs towards Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party.
Reporter Bang Jun-won has the details.
[Report]
At the founding event of a think tank composed of non-mainstream opposition figures, former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo, who has been quiet until now, delivered a critical message regarding the "Lee Jae-myung unipolar system."
[Kim Kyung-soo/Former Gyeongnam Governor/Jan. 23: "We must not allow the monopoly of any one person or any one ideology, and we should aim for pluralism while not tolerating violent speech and actions..."]
"If there is a role, I will take it," former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum hinted at running for the presidency and challenged Lee by stating that they must unite around impeachment.
[Kim Boo-kyum/Former Prime Minister/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show'/Jan. 24: "We need to end this situation where the people are clashing in the streets, and we must broaden the coalition of those who support impeachment to break through this phase..."]
Additionally, Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon is also trying to differentiate himself by increasing his presence in the economic sector.
[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Governor/Jan. 24: "At a time for the economy, the Democratic Party needs a capable individual who can take responsibility for this. I will also play my role in the Democratic Party's transformation into a governing party..."]
Amid changes in party approval ratings and Lee's judicial risks, voices pointing out the limitations of the pro-Lee single structure are growing louder.
Lee Jae-myung, who has started his presidential campaign, stated that he would prioritize targeting the centrist voters over his own brand.
[Lee Jae-myung/Leader of the Democratic Party/Jan. 23: "Ideology and factions do not feed us. Black mouse or white mouse, isn't a good cat one that can catch mouse?"]
As he is scheduled to meet former President Moon Jae-in on the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday, there are analyses suggesting that Lee is embarking on a unifying path to overcome the discord within and outside the party.
This is KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
- 입력 2025-01-26 23:58:42
