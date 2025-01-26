Police bodybuilder calendar campaign
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Police officers are capturing their well-built bodies through photos and releasing them as a calendar every year.
This year, female police officers have also joined in.
The proceeds will be used for a meaningful cause.
Reporter Bae Ji-hyun tells us more.
[Report]
Officer Kwon Hye-rim started exercising to show a healthy appearance to her hospitalized father.
She participated as a model in the production of the 'Bodybuilder Calendar' to support child crime victims.
[Kwon Hye-rim/Incheon Coast Guard Sky Sea Police Station: "My father collapsed when I was in the third year of middle school. He has been in the hospital, and when he saw me in uniform he cried and was so happy…."]
25-year veteran investigator Park So-hyun, a proponent of exercise, is also a model for this year's bodybuilder calendar.
She is just happy that the fulfillment gained from exercise can lead to sharing.
[Park So-hyun/Changwon Central Police Station: "I believe that exercise has given me a second life. Now that I've lived half a century, I hope that the caledars continue to be produced for another 50 years allowing for continuous donations."]
A total of 57 police officers participated as models for this year's 'Bodybuilder Calendar'.
All of them are winners from last year's police bodybuilding competition.
Over the past seven years, the amount donated from the sales of the 'Bodybuilder Calendars' have reached 89 million won.
The proceeds from the newly introduced female police officers' calendar will be used to donate sanitary pads for low-income female teenagers.
[Kwon Hye-rim/Incheon Coast Guard Sky Sea Police Station: "I hope to provide positive motivation and influence, so please stay strong and overcome difficulties."]
This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Police bodybuilder calendar campaign
-
- 입력 2025-01-26 23:58:42
Police officers are capturing their well-built bodies through photos and releasing them as a calendar every year.
This year, female police officers have also joined in.
The proceeds will be used for a meaningful cause.
Reporter Bae Ji-hyun tells us more.
[Report]
Officer Kwon Hye-rim started exercising to show a healthy appearance to her hospitalized father.
She participated as a model in the production of the 'Bodybuilder Calendar' to support child crime victims.
[Kwon Hye-rim/Incheon Coast Guard Sky Sea Police Station: "My father collapsed when I was in the third year of middle school. He has been in the hospital, and when he saw me in uniform he cried and was so happy…."]
25-year veteran investigator Park So-hyun, a proponent of exercise, is also a model for this year's bodybuilder calendar.
She is just happy that the fulfillment gained from exercise can lead to sharing.
[Park So-hyun/Changwon Central Police Station: "I believe that exercise has given me a second life. Now that I've lived half a century, I hope that the caledars continue to be produced for another 50 years allowing for continuous donations."]
A total of 57 police officers participated as models for this year's 'Bodybuilder Calendar'.
All of them are winners from last year's police bodybuilding competition.
Over the past seven years, the amount donated from the sales of the 'Bodybuilder Calendars' have reached 89 million won.
The proceeds from the newly introduced female police officers' calendar will be used to donate sanitary pads for low-income female teenagers.
[Kwon Hye-rim/Incheon Coast Guard Sky Sea Police Station: "I hope to provide positive motivation and influence, so please stay strong and overcome difficulties."]
This is KBS News Bae Ji-hyun.
-
-
배지현 기자 veteran@kbs.co.kr배지현 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.