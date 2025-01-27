News 9

Movies for Lunar New Year holiday

입력 2025.01.27 (00:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the holiday season begins, theaters are hoping for a surge in admissions.

Although there are no major blockbusters, there is interest in whether the Korean version of the film 'Occult' featuring Song Hye-kyo and Kwon Sang-woo's comedy will invigorate the stagnant box office.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.

[Report]

[“Confirmed to be possessed, but being a bystander is also murder.”]

Sister Junia breaks taboos to save a boy possessed by an evil spirit.

[“You filthy spirits, leave at once!”]

The film "The Priests", dubbed the Korean version of "Occult", returns with a sequel after 10 years, with the theme of exorcism.

Following the previous cast of Kim Yoon-seok and Gang Dong-won, this time, Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-bin take on the roles of nuns fighting against evil spirits.

[Song Hye-kyo/Sister Junia: “In the scenes where I fight against the evil spirit physically and emotionally, I wondered what facial expressions would come out when I act...”]

Kwon Sang-woo's comedy film is also knocking on the doors of theaters this holiday season.

[“(After the webtoon was released, the same crime occurred.) What? (Is he a prophet or, in fact, a terrorist?)”]

Combining comic action with a touching story about a teenage daughter, the sequel aims to succeed at the box office after five years.

[Kwon Sang-woo/Jun: “When there are witty moments within the action, the movie can be enjoyed by all generations together…”]

Additionally, there is a romance classic from 17 years ago remade in Korean version, targeting the holiday season. However, there is still a drought of blockbuster films this holiday.

[Yoon Seong-eun/Film Critic: “Seeing that blockbusters have not performed well, distributors are opting to compete with several mid-to-low budget films…”]

In a crisis where both the number of productions and audience admissions are declining due to the growing influence of OTT platforms, it remains to be seen whether various genres of small to medium-sized films can overcome the absence of major productions and thrive.

This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Movies for Lunar New Year holiday
    • 입력 2025-01-27 00:12:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the holiday season begins, theaters are hoping for a surge in admissions.

Although there are no major blockbusters, there is interest in whether the Korean version of the film 'Occult' featuring Song Hye-kyo and Kwon Sang-woo's comedy will invigorate the stagnant box office.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.

[Report]

[“Confirmed to be possessed, but being a bystander is also murder.”]

Sister Junia breaks taboos to save a boy possessed by an evil spirit.

[“You filthy spirits, leave at once!”]

The film "The Priests", dubbed the Korean version of "Occult", returns with a sequel after 10 years, with the theme of exorcism.

Following the previous cast of Kim Yoon-seok and Gang Dong-won, this time, Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-bin take on the roles of nuns fighting against evil spirits.

[Song Hye-kyo/Sister Junia: “In the scenes where I fight against the evil spirit physically and emotionally, I wondered what facial expressions would come out when I act...”]

Kwon Sang-woo's comedy film is also knocking on the doors of theaters this holiday season.

[“(After the webtoon was released, the same crime occurred.) What? (Is he a prophet or, in fact, a terrorist?)”]

Combining comic action with a touching story about a teenage daughter, the sequel aims to succeed at the box office after five years.

[Kwon Sang-woo/Jun: “When there are witty moments within the action, the movie can be enjoyed by all generations together…”]

Additionally, there is a romance classic from 17 years ago remade in Korean version, targeting the holiday season. However, there is still a drought of blockbuster films this holiday.

[Yoon Seong-eun/Film Critic: “Seeing that blockbusters have not performed well, distributors are opting to compete with several mid-to-low budget films…”]

In a crisis where both the number of productions and audience admissions are declining due to the growing influence of OTT platforms, it remains to be seen whether various genres of small to medium-sized films can overcome the absence of major productions and thrive.

This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.
김상협
김상협 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속 기소…내란우두머리 <br>혐의

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속 기소…내란우두머리 혐의
최대 6달 구속 재판…<br>재판 전망은?

최대 6달 구속 재판…재판 전망은?
내일까지 최대 30cm 폭설…<br>설날에는 한파

내일까지 최대 30cm 폭설…설날에는 한파
순항미사일 쏜 북한 “초강경 <br>대응”…수위는 조절

순항미사일 쏜 북한 “초강경 대응”…수위는 조절
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.