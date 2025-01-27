Movies for Lunar New Year holiday

동영상 고정 취소

As the holiday season begins, theaters are hoping for a surge in admissions.



Although there are no major blockbusters, there is interest in whether the Korean version of the film 'Occult' featuring Song Hye-kyo and Kwon Sang-woo's comedy will invigorate the stagnant box office.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop has the story.



[Report]



[“Confirmed to be possessed, but being a bystander is also murder.”]



Sister Junia breaks taboos to save a boy possessed by an evil spirit.



[“You filthy spirits, leave at once!”]



The film "The Priests", dubbed the Korean version of "Occult", returns with a sequel after 10 years, with the theme of exorcism.



Following the previous cast of Kim Yoon-seok and Gang Dong-won, this time, Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-bin take on the roles of nuns fighting against evil spirits.



[Song Hye-kyo/Sister Junia: “In the scenes where I fight against the evil spirit physically and emotionally, I wondered what facial expressions would come out when I act...”]



Kwon Sang-woo's comedy film is also knocking on the doors of theaters this holiday season.



[“(After the webtoon was released, the same crime occurred.) What? (Is he a prophet or, in fact, a terrorist?)”]



Combining comic action with a touching story about a teenage daughter, the sequel aims to succeed at the box office after five years.



[Kwon Sang-woo/Jun: “When there are witty moments within the action, the movie can be enjoyed by all generations together…”]



Additionally, there is a romance classic from 17 years ago remade in Korean version, targeting the holiday season. However, there is still a drought of blockbuster films this holiday.



[Yoon Seong-eun/Film Critic: “Seeing that blockbusters have not performed well, distributors are opting to compete with several mid-to-low budget films…”]



In a crisis where both the number of productions and audience admissions are declining due to the growing influence of OTT platforms, it remains to be seen whether various genres of small to medium-sized films can overcome the absence of major productions and thrive.



This is KBS News Kim Sang-hyeop.



