News 9

Elon Musk rattles European politics

입력 2025.01.27 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The launch of Trump's second administration is also affecting the situation in Europe.

In particular, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a key figure in the Trump administration, is shaking the political landscape by advising various political parties in Europe, raising concerns that he may bring a far-right domino effect.

Paris correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.

[Report]

Elon Musk stands in the front row at the presidential inauguration, ahead of the ministers.

He is now going beyond the United States and openly intervening in European politics.

Ahead of next month's elections in Germany, he openly supported the far-right party Alternative for Germany AfD during a live-streamed discussion on his social media platform 'X'.

[Elon Musk: "Only AfD can save Germany."]

He also bluntly criticized the current German Chancellor, calling him a fool.

[Olaf Scholz/German Chancellor: "It jeopardizes the democratic development of Europe and threatens our community."]

He has also reached out to the UK.

He has expressed his intention to make a large donation to the far-right Reform Party in the UK, lending them support.

While it may not be solely due to Musk's support, the recent approval rating for the Reform Party has risen by more than 10 percentage points compared to the general election last July, catching up to the ruling Labour Party.

The German far-right party AfD is also reaching its highest approval rating in a year, chasing the leading party.

[Andrew Chadwick/Professor at Loughborough University: "It's more about creating a political movement on X of the right that is international that feed back also into U.S. politics."]

Musk's actions are also interpreted as an attempt to pressure the UK and the European Union to strengthen regulations on big tech companies.

Mainstream politicians in Europe view Musk's interference as a provocative overreach, yet they find themselves in a dilemma where confronting him directly would only draw more attention to him.

This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Elon Musk rattles European politics
    • 입력 2025-01-27 00:22:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

The launch of Trump's second administration is also affecting the situation in Europe.

In particular, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and a key figure in the Trump administration, is shaking the political landscape by advising various political parties in Europe, raising concerns that he may bring a far-right domino effect.

Paris correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.

[Report]

Elon Musk stands in the front row at the presidential inauguration, ahead of the ministers.

He is now going beyond the United States and openly intervening in European politics.

Ahead of next month's elections in Germany, he openly supported the far-right party Alternative for Germany AfD during a live-streamed discussion on his social media platform 'X'.

[Elon Musk: "Only AfD can save Germany."]

He also bluntly criticized the current German Chancellor, calling him a fool.

[Olaf Scholz/German Chancellor: "It jeopardizes the democratic development of Europe and threatens our community."]

He has also reached out to the UK.

He has expressed his intention to make a large donation to the far-right Reform Party in the UK, lending them support.

While it may not be solely due to Musk's support, the recent approval rating for the Reform Party has risen by more than 10 percentage points compared to the general election last July, catching up to the ruling Labour Party.

The German far-right party AfD is also reaching its highest approval rating in a year, chasing the leading party.

[Andrew Chadwick/Professor at Loughborough University: "It's more about creating a political movement on X of the right that is international that feed back also into U.S. politics."]

Musk's actions are also interpreted as an attempt to pressure the UK and the European Union to strengthen regulations on big tech companies.

Mainstream politicians in Europe view Musk's interference as a provocative overreach, yet they find themselves in a dilemma where confronting him directly would only draw more attention to him.

This is Ahn Da-young from KBS News in Paris.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속 기소…내란우두머리 <br>혐의

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속 기소…내란우두머리 혐의
최대 6달 구속 재판…<br>재판 전망은?

최대 6달 구속 재판…재판 전망은?
내일까지 최대 30cm 폭설…<br>설날에는 한파

내일까지 최대 30cm 폭설…설날에는 한파
순항미사일 쏜 북한 “초강경 <br>대응”…수위는 조절

순항미사일 쏜 북한 “초강경 대응”…수위는 조절
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.