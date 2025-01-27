Arrest of illegals to hurt economy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants is intensifying.



Illegal immigrants are being arrested even during their commutes or while at work.



There are growing concerns that those who fear arrest are not showing up for work, which is harming the local economy.



This is Park Il-jung reporting from New York.



[Report]



Immigration agents are seen pulling someone out of a restaurant.



This person was an illegal immigrant working here.



It was a sudden arrest without any warrant presented.



[Eugenia/ Witness: "They catched three guys and they like order like a prison. And I was like a little bit, everybody's afraid because I don't know if this is normal."]



In another area, two illegal immigrants heading to work were arrested.



They had been working at a landscaping company for about five years.



[Brian/ Family of Illegal Immigrants: "Immigration was outside my parents' house and my dad and uncle were trying to go to work like normal. It's the worst thing that could happen."]



Arrest operations are taking place in dozens of cities, including so-called 'sanctuary cities' that have taken in many immigrants.



More than 500 people were arrested in just four days since President Trump took office.



As illegal immigrants begin to stay home out of fear of arrest, there are increasing concerns about the impact on the local economy.



[Ras Baraka/ Mayor of Newark: "A lot of store owners are afraid their workers won’t come. What folks don’t understand is this is going to hurt our economy."]



Meanwhile, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, who oversees border issues, has passed congressional approval, indicating that arrests of illegal immigrants are likely to be strengthened further.



She has referred to the influx of immigrants as an 'invasion' and has decided to deploy the National Guard.



[Kristi Noem/ Secretary of Homeland Security/ During the hearing: "Our National Guard could be activated under Title 32 and sent to assist another state from the invasion that was happening."]



However, South Dakota, where Noem was governor, is also a region increasingly dependent on immigrants.



This is why it is not easy to push for the deportation of illegal immigrants without consideration.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



