Powerful steals in pro basketball
In professional basketball, KT has put 2nd place Mobis on a four-game losing streak with their powerful steals.
Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.
[Report]
KT's Romero steals the opponent's ball and connects it with a powerful dunk.
The tall Ha Yun-gi's steal leads to a fast break by Romero, and Heo Hoon's steal is finished off by Ha Yun-gi's fast break.
From center to guards, all nine players executed steals, successfully blocking Mobis' offense.
With just 10 seconds left, Han Hui-won's steal was completed by Hammonds' fast break, deciding the game.
KT recorded nearly three times as many steals as Mobis with a strong team defense, achieving 15 steals and winning 78 to 72.
Ace Heo Hoon led the offense with 18 points.
The highest-paid player Moon Seong-gon supported KT's victory with strong defense.
[Moon Seong-gon: "I thought a lot about what I should do in the time given to me, and I think that manifested in my defense."]
JungKwanJang also defeated Samsung with their steals, achieving a two-game winning streak.
When Kim Kyung-won steals the opponent's ball, Jeong Jun-won follows up with a fast break, creating a scoring formula.
JungKwanJang recorded 13 steals, double that of Samsung, bringing them down.
This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.
Powerful steals in pro basketball
입력 2025-01-27 00:38:14
