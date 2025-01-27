Powerful steals in pro basketball

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional basketball, KT has put 2nd place Mobis on a four-game losing streak with their powerful steals.



Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.



[Report]



KT's Romero steals the opponent's ball and connects it with a powerful dunk.



The tall Ha Yun-gi's steal leads to a fast break by Romero, and Heo Hoon's steal is finished off by Ha Yun-gi's fast break.



From center to guards, all nine players executed steals, successfully blocking Mobis' offense.



With just 10 seconds left, Han Hui-won's steal was completed by Hammonds' fast break, deciding the game.



KT recorded nearly three times as many steals as Mobis with a strong team defense, achieving 15 steals and winning 78 to 72.



Ace Heo Hoon led the offense with 18 points.



The highest-paid player Moon Seong-gon supported KT's victory with strong defense.



[Moon Seong-gon: "I thought a lot about what I should do in the time given to me, and I think that manifested in my defense."]



JungKwanJang also defeated Samsung with their steals, achieving a two-game winning streak.



When Kim Kyung-won steals the opponent's ball, Jeong Jun-won follows up with a fast break, creating a scoring formula.



JungKwanJang recorded 13 steals, double that of Samsung, bringing them down.



This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.



