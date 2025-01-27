News 9

Powerful steals in pro basketball

입력 2025.01.27 (00:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In professional basketball, KT has put 2nd place Mobis on a four-game losing streak with their powerful steals.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.

[Report]

KT's Romero steals the opponent's ball and connects it with a powerful dunk.

The tall Ha Yun-gi's steal leads to a fast break by Romero, and Heo Hoon's steal is finished off by Ha Yun-gi's fast break.

From center to guards, all nine players executed steals, successfully blocking Mobis' offense.

With just 10 seconds left, Han Hui-won's steal was completed by Hammonds' fast break, deciding the game.

KT recorded nearly three times as many steals as Mobis with a strong team defense, achieving 15 steals and winning 78 to 72.

Ace Heo Hoon led the offense with 18 points.

The highest-paid player Moon Seong-gon supported KT's victory with strong defense.

[Moon Seong-gon: "I thought a lot about what I should do in the time given to me, and I think that manifested in my defense."]

JungKwanJang also defeated Samsung with their steals, achieving a two-game winning streak.

When Kim Kyung-won steals the opponent's ball, Jeong Jun-won follows up with a fast break, creating a scoring formula.

JungKwanJang recorded 13 steals, double that of Samsung, bringing them down.

This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Powerful steals in pro basketball
    • 입력 2025-01-27 00:38:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

In professional basketball, KT has put 2nd place Mobis on a four-game losing streak with their powerful steals.

Reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.

[Report]

KT's Romero steals the opponent's ball and connects it with a powerful dunk.

The tall Ha Yun-gi's steal leads to a fast break by Romero, and Heo Hoon's steal is finished off by Ha Yun-gi's fast break.

From center to guards, all nine players executed steals, successfully blocking Mobis' offense.

With just 10 seconds left, Han Hui-won's steal was completed by Hammonds' fast break, deciding the game.

KT recorded nearly three times as many steals as Mobis with a strong team defense, achieving 15 steals and winning 78 to 72.

Ace Heo Hoon led the offense with 18 points.

The highest-paid player Moon Seong-gon supported KT's victory with strong defense.

[Moon Seong-gon: "I thought a lot about what I should do in the time given to me, and I think that manifested in my defense."]

JungKwanJang also defeated Samsung with their steals, achieving a two-game winning streak.

When Kim Kyung-won steals the opponent's ball, Jeong Jun-won follows up with a fast break, creating a scoring formula.

JungKwanJang recorded 13 steals, double that of Samsung, bringing them down.

This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.
한성윤
한성윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속 기소…내란우두머리 <br>혐의

헌정사 첫 현직 대통령 구속 기소…내란우두머리 혐의
최대 6달 구속 재판…<br>재판 전망은?

최대 6달 구속 재판…재판 전망은?
내일까지 최대 30cm 폭설…<br>설날에는 한파

내일까지 최대 30cm 폭설…설날에는 한파
순항미사일 쏜 북한 “초강경 <br>대응”…수위는 조절

순항미사일 쏜 북한 “초강경 대응”…수위는 조절
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.