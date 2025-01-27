News 9

Megawati shines on ‘Mega Day’

입력 2025.01.27 (00:44)

[Anchor]

In women's professional volleyball, JungKwanJang's winning streak shows no signs of stopping.

The Indonesian player Megawati soared on 'Mega Day' organized by the club, leading the team to its 13th consecutive victory.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

Recently, with Mega's incredible performance, JungKwanJang, with its 12 consecutive wins, invited Indonesian fans to host 'Mega Day'.

However, in the first set, JungKwanJang struggled against Pepper Savings Bank, which had prepared a tailored blocking strategy.

In particular, Mega was blocked by Park Jung-ah, who stands at 187 cm, resulting in an attack success rate in the 20% range in the first set.

After being hit in the first set, JungKwanJang saw Bukilic start to break through in the second set.

Mega, who was struggling with concentrated defense, gradually found her form.

Instead of powerful straight hits, she neutralized the blocking wall with clever diagonal attacks.

In the third set, after strong back-row attacks, they perfectly blocked Taylor's attack, leading to a joyful applause with coach Ko Hee-jin.

Energized by the support of Indonesian fans, Mega collaborated with Bukilic to score 44 points, leading JungKwanJang to a 3-1 comeback victory.

JungKwanJang is on a rampage with 13 consecutive wins, trailing second-place Hyundai Construction by just one point.

[Mega/JungKwanJang: "Thank you so much for creating 'Mega Day'. I am so overwhelmed with emotions that I don't know how to express it. I am even more grateful to be able to communicate with Indonesian fans."]

In the men's division, KB Insurance won against Woori Card with ace Na Kyung-bok's 12 points, achieving their second consecutive victory.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

