Liverpool Salah overtakes Henry
Liverpool's Salah scored his 176th career goal in the match against Ipswich, surpassing Thierry Henry to rise to 7th place in the all-time top scorers list.
He is undeniably a legend, yet Liverpool is still hesitant to renew Salah's contract.
Reporter Son Ki-seong has the details.
[Report]
Liverpool took the lead with a low and fast long-range goal from Hungary's special talent Szoboszlai.
In the 35th minute, Salah received a long cross from Gakpo and converted it into his 19th league goal.
["Somehow he finds a way to get that ball into the net. Not sure how, but he does it."]
With his 176th Premier League goal, Salah surpasses the legendary Henry and climbs to 7th place in the all-time scoring rankings.
Liverpool, with Cody Gakpo also scoring multiple goals, continues their unbeaten streak in the league for 18 matches, firmly holding onto the top spot.
[Arne Slot/Liverpool Manager: "Playing against a team with fast wingers, with a good No.9, that goes to such a low block. It’s so difficult to control the counter-attack and the only way to do so is what Mo did in this moment."]
The former manager Klopp expressed his regret that Liverpool has yet to finalize a contract renewal with Salah.
[Jurgen Klopp/Former Liverpool Manager: "I hope he stays. He's the biggest striker LFC has had in modern times. Fantastic player, fantastic human being."]
'Uzbek Kim Min-jae' Khusanov made a ridiculous mistake in his debut match, but thanks to Haaland's 18th league goal, Manchester City achieved a thrilling comeback victory against Chelsea.
KBS News, Son Ki-seong.
