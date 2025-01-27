Oh Sang-wook crowned sabre champion
In the sabre World Cup individual final, Oh Sang-wook faced off against the current world number one, Sébastien Patrice, in a battle of pride for the gold medal!
In a tight 7-7 situation, he took the lead with a lightning-fast attack and completely seized the momentum.
After evading his opponent's decisive attack, he immediately countered successfully, clenching his fist in triumph.
Ultimately, Oh Sang-wook achieved a convincing victory with a score of 15-11, marking his return to the top in an international competition after six months since the Paris Olympics.
