Oh Sang-wook crowned sabre champion

Oh Sang-wook, the star of men's sabre fencing, has risen to the top in his international competition return after six months since the Paris Olympics.



In the sabre World Cup individual final, Oh Sang-wook faced off against the current world number one, Sébastien Patrice, in a battle of pride for the gold medal!



In a tight 7-7 situation, he took the lead with a lightning-fast attack and completely seized the momentum.



After evading his opponent's decisive attack, he immediately countered successfully, clenching his fist in triumph.



Ultimately, Oh Sang-wook achieved a convincing victory with a score of 15-11, marking his return to the top in an international competition after six months since the Paris Olympics.



